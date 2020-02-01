BLACKSBURG -- The fifth-ranked Florida State men's basketball team beat Virginia Tech 74-63 on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum.
FSU, which bounced back from a loss at UVa, improved to 18-3 overall and 8-2 in the ACC.
Tech lost its third game in a row, falling to 14-8, 5-6. This is Tech's longest slide of the season.
Tech trailed the entire second half.
FSU had 10 treys -- the most Tech has allowed in ACC play this season. Devin Vassell was 7 of 7 from 3-point range.
Vassell had a career high 27 points and a career high seven treys. He entered the game averaging 13.3 points.
FSU entered the game averaging 7.6 treys as a team.
FSU led 34-29 at halftime. The lead grew to 52-40 with 12:10 left in the game.
Down 60-44, Tech scored nine straight points to cut the lead to 60-53 with 6:22 to go. But FSU answered with three straight points for a 63-53 cushion with 5:30 left.
The Hokies was 7 of 30 from long range (23 percent).
Tyrece Radford had 18 points for Tech.
FSU shot 49 percent from the field and 45 percent from 3.
Down 4-2, FSU went on an 11-0 run go grab a 13-4 lead with 11:01 to go in the half. Tech was just 2 of 13 from the field and 0 of 6 from 3-point range at that point.
Tech trailed the rest of the half.
Dow 18-9, Tech did go on a 10-2 run to cut the lead to 20-19 with 6:42 left in the half. Hunter Cattoor had seven points in the run.
But FSU answered with back to back treys for a 26-19 lead.
Thanks to back to back treys from Devin Vassell, the lead grew to 32-23 with 3:11 left in the half. Vassell was 6 of 6 from the field and 5 of 5 from 3-point range at that point.
FSU led 34-29 at halftime. Vassell had 17 points for FSU, while Tyrece Radford and Cattoor had 10 points apiece in the half.
FSU shot 48.1 percent from the field and 58.3 percent (7 of 12) from 3 point range in the half.
Tech shot 43.3 percent from the field and 23.1 percent (3 of 13) from 3 point range in the half.
Full story with quotes later under a new headline.
