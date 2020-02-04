ATLANTA -- The Georgia Tech men's basketball team beat Virginia Tech 76-57 on Tuesday night at McCamish Pavilion.
The Hokies (14-9, 5-7 ACC), lost their fourth straight game. It was their third straight loss by double digits.
Georgia Tech (11-12, 5-7) snapped a six-game skid in the series, beating the Hokies for the first time in six years.
It was only the seventh time Georgia Tech had beaten the Hokies in the 27-game history of the series.
Tyrece Radford had 12 points and Landers Nolley 10 points. Nolley was 4 of 14 from the field, including 1 of 9 from 3 point range.
Georgia Tech's Michael Devoe (16.2 ppg entering Tuesday), who missed the past three games with a foot injury, returned to action tonight. He had 12 points.
The Yellow Jackets led 38-18 at halftime. Jose Alvarado, who entered the game averaging 13.1 points, had 19 points in the first h alf. He was 8 of 9 from the field and 3 of 3 from 3-point range in the half. He had 20 points in the game.
Moses Wright had 14 points for the home team and Bubba Parham 10 points.
Georgia Tech shot 55.2 percent from the field in the first half, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range.
Virginia Tech shot 30.8 percent from the field in the first half, including 2 of 13 (15.4 percent) from 3-point range.
Landers Nolley II, who is from suburban Atlanta, was 2 of 10 from the field and 1 of 8 from 3-point range in the first half.
Georgia Tech scored the first four points of the game and led the rest of the way.
Up 9-7, Georgia Tech went on a 15-2 run to build a 24-9 lead with 7:08 left in the first half. Jose Alvarado had 11 points at that point, and Devoe had seven points. Georgia Tech was shooting 52.4 percent from the field at that point.
A Bubba Parham trey extended the lead to 55-25 with 13:18 to go.
Full story with quotes later under a new headline.
