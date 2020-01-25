CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. -- The Boston College men's basketball team rallied to beat Virginia Tech 61-56 at Conte Forum on Saturday.
The Hokies fell to 14-6, 5-4.
BC snapped a four-game skid, improving to 10-10 overall and 4-5 in the ACC.
Down 31-26 at halftime, BC tied the game at 35 with 16:20 to go.
With the game tied at 37, Tech went on a 6-0 run to grab a 43-37 lead. Landers Nolley II scored the first two baskets of the run and Wabissa Bede had the other basket.
Tech led 46-40 with 8:20 to go. Nolley and Bede had all of Techs second-half points at that point.
BC cut the lead to 46-44 with 7:06 to go. But Nahiem Alleyne answered with a layup.
BC later cut the lead to 49-48 on a 3-pointer by Jarius Hamilton with 5:47 left.
After a Nolley miss, Jarius Hamilton made two free throws for BC's first lead of the second half at 50-49 with 4:17 left.
After a Tyrece Radford layup, Jared Hamilton made a trey to give BC a 53-51 lead.
After Bede missed the front end of a ond and one, Jared Hamilton hit a jumper.
Radford scored to cut the lead to 55-53 with 2:24 to go. But Jarius Hamilton made a trey for a 57-53 lead.
After at Tech turnover, BC made one of two free throws.
After another Tech turnover, BC again made one of two free throws for a 59-53 lead.
Jalen Cone made a trey to cut the lead to 59-56 with 29.6 seconds left. It was Tech's first trey of the second half.
BCs Derryck Thornton missed two free throws and PJ Horne got the rebound. But Bede missed a jumper.
Jairus Hamilton made two free throws for a 61-56 lead with 12.5 seconds left.
Landers Nolley II and Tyrece Radford did not start for Tech. They missed the bus for the shootaround Saturday and got to the arena late.
Nolley and Radford entered the game with 14:35 left in the first half. Tech was leading 11-10 at that point.
Down 10-5, Tech went on a 14-0 run to grab a 19-10 lead with 11:12 left in the half. Tech led the rest of the half. It was a 6-0 run when Nolley and Radford entered the game.
Tech led 31-26 at halftime.
Each team had eight turnovers in the half. Tech entered the game averaging just 9.5 turnovers per game.
The Hokies shot 6 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half to BC's 4 of 13 (30.8 percent).
Tech shot 44.4 percent from the field in the first half to BC's 40.7 percent.
Tech outrebounded BC 18-17 in the first half.
Full story with quotes later under a new headline.
