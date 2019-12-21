BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team beat VMI 64-55 on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum.
Tech (9-3) led 26-18 at halftime. Tech led the entire second half.
Hunter Cattoor had 14 points for Tech. Isaiah Wilkins had 13 points for Tech.
Landers Nolley was just 1 of 11 from the field for Tech.
Tech shot just 34.4 percent from the field.
VMI (5-8) lost to Tech for the eighth straight time.
Kamdyn Curfman had 15 points for VMI. Travis Evee had 20 points.
VMI had 13 treys to Tech's seven.
But VMI turned the ball over 22 times -- the most turnovers Tech has forced since Nov. 2018.
The Hokies fell behind 6-1 with 12:38 to go in the first half. Tech was 0 of 9 from the field with three turnovers at that point.
Tech went on a 15-2 run to grab a 16-8 lead with 7:55 to go in the half. Tech led the rest of the game.
The Hokies shot 32.3 percent from the field in the first half to VMI's 26.9 percent. VMI had 10 turnovers in the half.
With Tech up 28-25, Nahiem Alleyne scored and Isaiah Wilkins made a trey for a 33-25 lead with 16:33 to go.
With Tech up 33-27, Hunter Cattoor scored and Wilkins had a trey for a 38-27 lead with 13:19 left.
With Tech up 38-33, Cattoor had both a layup and trey for a 43-33 lead with 10:42 to go.
With Tech up 45-39, Wabissa Bede scored inside with the shot clock winding down for a 47-39 lead with 7:31 to go.
VMI coach Dan Earl was whistled for a technical foul two seconds later. Jalen Cone made both free throws.
Travis Evee sank a trey to cut the lead to 49-42, but Cattoor made a trey with the shot clock winding down for a 52-42 lead with 6:25 to go.
VMI cut the lead to 57-51 with 2:58 to go but missed its next four shots, all trey attempts.
Wilkins made two free throws for a 59-51 cushion with 55 seconds to go.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.