BLACKSBURG -- The Virginia Tech men's basketball team beat North Carolina State 72-58 on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum.
Tech improved to 12-4 overall and 3-2 in the ACC. State fell to 11-5, 2-3.
Landers Nolley II had 29 points for Tech, including 18 in the first half. Fellow redshirt freshman Tyrece Radford had a career-high 18 points.
Tech had nine 3-pointers.
State's top scorer and rebounder this season, C.J. Bryce, missed his fourth straight game with a concussion.
State jumped out to a 10-0 lead. The Hokies were 0 of 5 from the field and 0 of 3 from 3-point range at that point.
But Tech answered with a 13-0 run to grab a 13-10 lead with 13:18 left in the first half.
Landers Nolley hit a jumper to give Tech a 15-13 lead. Nolley had 10 points at that point.
Jalen Cone hit a trey to give Tech an 18-15 lead with 11:58 left in the half. Tech had made six of its last seven field-goal attempts, including all four of its 3-point attempts, at that point.
Cone hit another trey to give Tech a 21-19 lead with 10:39 to go in the half. Tech led the rest of the half.
The Hokies led 40-33 at halftime. Nolley had 18 points in the first half. He entered the game averaging 17.1 points per game.
Tech was 7 of 13 from 3-point range (53.8 percent) in the first half.
State shot 36.4 percent from the field in the first half to Tech's 40 percent.
State cut the lead to 46-45 on a DJ Funderburk dunk, but Tyrece Radford had a layup and Nolley dunked to extend the lead to 50-45.
Funderburk scored again, but Nolley hit a trey fior a 53-47 lead.
Funderburk scored again, but Nolley hit a jumper for a 55-49 lead.
State cut the lead to 55-52, but Radford had three straight baskets for a 61-52 lead with 5:33 to go.
Nolley scored to make it an 8-0 Tech run and a 63-52 lead.
Nahiem Alleyne made a trey to make it an 11-0 Tech run and a 66-52 lead with 4:04 to go.
Full story with quotes under a new headline later, as well as a column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.