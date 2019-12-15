BLACKSBURG -- The Virginia Tech men's basketball team beat Gardner-Webb 73-46 on Sunday at Cassell Coliseum.
The Hokies improved to 8-3, while defending Big South tournament champ Gardner-Webb fell to 3-8.
The Hokies sank 13 3-pointers and shot 40.6 percent from long range.
Landers Nolley II had 18 points for Tech, while Hunter Cattoor added 11 and Isaiah Wilkins 13 points.
Tech shot 43.9 percent from the field to the visitors' 29.1 percent.
With the game tied at 11, Tech went on an 11-0 run go build a 22-11 lead with 10:22 left in the first half. Tech led the rest of the way.
Cattoor, who did not play in Wednesday's win over Chattanooga because of an ankle injury, had four points in the run.
Tech led 34-24 at halftime. The Hokies shot 48 percent from the field in the first half and made five 3-pointers in the half.
The visitors shot just 33.3 percent from the field in the first half.
Tech opened the second half on a 16-4 run to build a 50-28 cushion with 12:06 left. Nolley had eight points in the run.
Full story with quotes later on the website under a new headline.
