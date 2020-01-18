BLACKSBURG -- The Virginia Tech men's basketball team lost to Syracuse at Cassell Coliseum on Saturday, falling 71-69.
Tech (13-5, 4-3 ACC) saw a three-game winning streak end.
Syracuse (11-7, 4-3) avenged last week's loss to Tech.
Tech made 15 treys. Nahiem Alleyne had five 3-pointers and 17 points. Jalen Cone had 14 points and Landers Nolley 13 points.
Buddy Boeheim had 26 points for Syracuse, which led the entire second half.
Down 47-34 with 15:13 to go, Tech went on a 17-6 run to cut the lead to 53-51 with 10:30 to go.
After a Tech turnover on an errant Nolley pass, Elijah Hughes scored to extend the lead to 55-51.
Wabissa Bede hit a jumper to cut the lead to 55-53.
But after another Nolley turnover, Hughes scored to extend the lead to 57-53.
After another Nolley turnover, Buddy Boeheim scored for a 59-53 lead with 6:58 to go.
Down 66-58, Tech scored seven straight points to cu tthe lead to 66-65 with 1:52 to go. Isaiah Wilkins scored to start the run, followed by a Nahiem Alleyne trey and a P.J. Horne bucket.
Marek Dolezaj scored to extend the lead to 68-65.
Alleyne scored to cut the lead to 68-67.
Hughes scored to extend the lead to 70-67 with 57 seconds to go.
Bede scored and was fouled with 40.3 seconds left to cut the lead to 70-69. But he missed the free throw.
After a Hughes missed shot and a Syracuse shot clock violation, Tech got the ball back with 10.3 seconds left.
Tech had to go the length of the court. Bede dribbled up the court and called timeout in front of the Tech bench with 7.4 seconds left.
Nolley missed a deep trey from the top of the key with three seconds to go.
Dolezaj made one of two free throws to extend the lead.
Tech jumped to an 11-4 lead.
With the score tied at 19 with 10:01 to go in the first half, Syracuse went on a 17-1 run to build a 36-20 cushion with 4:00 left in the half. Buddy Boeheim started the run with three straight 3-pointers.
Tech scored the final eight points of the second half and trailed 36-28 at halftime.
Boeheim scored 18 points and made four 3-pointers in the first half.
Tech's Jalen Cone, making his first start, had 14 points and four 3-pointers in the first half.
Syracuse shot 46.9 percent from the field in the first half to Tech's 33.3 percent.
Tech was 7 of 19 from 3-point range (36.8 percent) in the first half to Syracuse's 4 of 13.
Syracuse outrebounded Tech 22-15 in the first half.
Full story with quotes later under a new headline, as well as an Aaron McFarling column.
