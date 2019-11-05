CLEMSON, S.C. — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team opened the Mike Young era Tuesday with a 67-60 win at Clemson.
It was Young's 300th career win.
Young made his Tech debut in the state where he had spent the past 30 years. He was the head coach at Wofford the past 17 seasons after serving as an assistant there for 13 years.
It was the season opener for both ACC teams.
Redshirt freshman forward Landers Nolley, who was not cleared by the NCAA to play last season because of an ACT issue, had an impressive debut for the Hokies. He scored 30 points.
Nolley scored 18 points in the first half, when he was 8 of 11 from the field. He had two 3-pointers in the half.
The Tigers led 37-34 at halftime.
The Hokies were 6 of 15 from 3-point range in the first half. Young's Wofford team ranked sixth in the nation in 3-point baskets per game last year with an average of 11.
Nolley sank a 3-pointer to tie the game at 46 with 13:12 to go.
Freshman reserve Nahiem Alleyne later made two free throws to give Tech a 51-50 lead with 5:45 left.
Nolley made a jumper to extend the lead to 53-50.
Nolley made two free throws to extend the lead to 55-50 with 4:08 to go.
Aamir Simms made one of two free throws to cut the lead to 55-51. Hunter Tyson made a layup to cut the lead to 55-53 with 2:33 left.
Wabissa Bede hit a jumper to extend the lead to 57-53 with 2:06 left.
Simms made two free throws to cut the lead to 57-55.
A Bede turnover gave the Tigers the ball back. After Isaiah Wilkins fouled John Newman with 1:11 left, Newman made two free throws to tie it.
Tech almost lost turned it over again. But Bede came up with the ball and dished to Horne up the court. Horne dunked and was fouled. He made the free throw, giving Tech a 60-57 lead with 1:03 left.
Bede blocked a shot and redshirt freshman reserve Tyrece Radford made a layup to extend the lead to 62-57 with 40.1 seconds left.
Clemson, which returned just one starter from an NIT team, was picked 11th in the ACC's preseason media poll. The Hokies were picked 14th out of 15 schools.
The Tigers got a head start on the gelling process by representing the United States at the World University Games in Italy in July. They won gold.
As expected, the Hokies started Nolley juniors Bede and Horne, sophomore Wilkins and freshman Hunter Cattoor.
Tech's other three scholarship freshman saw action off the bench. Radford also made his debut off the bench.
Full story with quotes later under a new headline.
