BLACKSBURG -- The Virginia Tech men's basketball team improved to 5-0 with a win over Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference member Delaware State at Cassell Coliseum on Wednesday night.
The Hokies sank 21 3-pointers, breaking the Tech single-game record of 18 set last December in a rout of Central Connecticut State.
Tech was 21 of 37 from 3-point range.
Nahiem Alleyne had 20 points and five 3-pointers.
Jalen Cone had 17 points and five 3-pointers off the bench.
Wabissa Bede had 10 assists.
It was Tech's final game before the Maui Invitational. The Hokies will face Michigan State on Monday.
Tech led 45-27 at halftime. The Hokies shot 53.3 percent from the field in the first half and were 8 of 16 from 3-point range in the half.
The Hornets (0-5) shot 36.7 percent from the field in the first half.
Full story with quotes later under a new headline.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.