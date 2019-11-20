VT logo

BLACKSBURG -- The Virginia Tech men's basketball team improved to 5-0 with a win over Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference member Delaware State at Cassell Coliseum on Wednesday night.

The Hokies sank 21 3-pointers, breaking the Tech single-game record of 18 set last December in a rout of Central Connecticut State.

Tech was 21 of 37 from 3-point range.

Nahiem Alleyne had 20 points and five 3-pointers.

Jalen Cone had 17 points and five 3-pointers off the bench.

Wabissa Bede had 10 assists.

It was Tech's final game before the Maui Invitational. The Hokies will face Michigan State on Monday.

Tech led 45-27 at halftime. The Hokies shot 53.3 percent from the field in the first half and were 8 of 16 from 3-point range in the half.

The Hornets (0-5) shot 36.7 percent from the field in the first half.

Full story with quotes later under a new headline.

