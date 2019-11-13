VT logo (copy)

BLACKSBURG -- The Virginia Tech men's basketball team beat USC Upstate 80-57 on Wednesday.

Tech improved to 3-0; Upstate fell to 1-3. Big South member Upstate has yet to beat a Division I foe this season.

Landers Nolley had 23 points for the Hokies. He was 8 of 14 from the field and 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

The Hokies made 13 3-pointers.

Jalen Cone had 11 points.

Down 18-16, Tech went on a 20-4 run to grab a 36-22 lead with 2:09 left in the first half.

Tech led 38-24 at halftime. Tech shot 51.9 percent from the field in the first half. Tech was 7 of 10 from 3-point range in the half.

Upstate cut the lead to 52-43 with 11:18 to go, but Tech scored 13 straight points to pad the lead to 65-43 with 6:51 left. P.J. Horne had the first four points of the run.

Coach Mike Young tweaked his lineup, starting Tyrece Radford instead of Isaiah Wilkins.

Full story with quotes later under a new headline.

