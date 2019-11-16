BLACKSBURG — Landers Nolley scored 27 points to lead the Virginia Tech men's basketball team to a 79-53 win over Lehigh on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum.
The redshirt freshman was 10 of 19 from the field, including 7 of 12 from 3-point range.
P.J. Horne had 14 points for Tech (4-0). Hunter Cattoor had 11 points and three 3-pointers.
Tyrece Radford had 11 rebounds. Wabissa Bede had six assists.
Tech sank 14 3-pointers.
Lehigh fell to 2-2. Lehigh shot 39.6 percent from the field.
Up 46-36, Tech went on a 25-6 run to build a 71-42 lead with 5:50 left.
The Hokies led 37-32 at halftime. Tech shot 44.4 percent from the field in the first half to Lehigh's 48 percent. Tech outrebounded Lehigh 19-13 in the half.
Down 18-13, Tech went on a 10-0 run to grab a 23-18 lead with 8:20 left in the first half.
Lehigh is one of just two teams on Tech's home nonleague schedule that had a winning record last season.
Full story with quotes later under a new headline.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.