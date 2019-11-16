VT logo

BLACKSBURG — Landers Nolley scored 27 points to lead the Virginia Tech men's basketball team to a 79-53 win over Lehigh on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum.

The redshirt freshman was 10 of 19 from the field, including 7 of 12 from 3-point range.

P.J. Horne had 14 points for Tech (4-0). Hunter Cattoor had 11 points and three 3-pointers.

Tyrece Radford had 11 rebounds. Wabissa Bede had six assists.

Tech sank 14 3-pointers.

Lehigh fell to 2-2. Lehigh shot 39.6 percent from the field.

Up 46-36, Tech went on a 25-6 run to build a 71-42 lead with 5:50 left.

The Hokies led 37-32 at halftime. Tech shot 44.4 percent from the field in the first half to Lehigh's 48 percent. Tech outrebounded Lehigh 19-13 in the half.

Down 18-13, Tech went on a 10-0 run to grab a 23-18 lead with 8:20 left in the first half.

Lehigh is one of just two teams on Tech's home nonleague schedule that had a winning record last season.

Full story with quotes later under a new headline.

