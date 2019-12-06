BLACKSBURG -- No. 10 Duke rallied to beat the Virginia Tech men's basketball team 77-63 on Friday at Cassell Coliseum.
Virginia Tech (6-3, 1-1 ACC) lost its third straight game.
Duke (9-1, 1-0) had lost at Cassell in each of the past three seasons.
The Hokies led 41-38 at the half. Tech grabbed a 5-3 lead with 17:29 left in the half and led the rest of the half.
The Hokies shot 52.9 percent from the field in the first half. They scored 26 points in the paint in that half. They also outrebounded Duke 20-15 in the half.
Tech scored the first two baskets of the second half to build a 45-38 lead. But Duke went on a 12-2 run to grab a 50-47 lead with 12:37 to go.
Tyrece Radford had a layup and P.J. Horne sank a trey to give Tech a 52-50 lead. But Vernon Carey made two free throws to tie it up.
Tre Jones sank a jumper to give Duke a 54-52 lead with 10:12 remaining. Duke led the rest of the way.
Wabissa Bede later made a jumper to cut the Duke lead to 56-55, but Duke went on a 17-2 run to build a 73-57 cushion with 3:05 left.
Duke scored the first six points of the 17-2 run. Wendell Moore began the run with a jumper. After a Tech turnover, Jones made a jumper for a 60-55 lead with 7:56 to go. Moore scored again for a 62-55 lead with 7:10 left.
Tech jumped out to an 11-3 lead with 16:05 left in the first half.
The Hokies extended the lead to 20-8 with 12:31 left in the half. Tech was 9 of 12 from the field at that point.
Freshman guard Cassius Stanley, Duke's third-leading scorer this season, started Friday after missing Duke's win at Michigan State on Tuesday with a leg injury.
Full story with quotes later under a new headline.
