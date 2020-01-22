VT logo

Women’s basketball

Thursday

Boston College at Virginia Tech

7 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

Internet: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com)

Records: BC 10-8, 3-4 ACC; Virginia Tech 13-4, 3-3.

Notes: A win would make the Hokies 3-0 in ACC home games for the first time in their history. … A Tech win would also make the Hokies 4-3 in ACC play for the first time in 13 years, tying for the best ACC start in school history. … Last weekend's win at Virginia was the 700th victory in the program's history. … Tech's Taja Cole ranks fifth nationally with an average of 6.4 assists. … Fall signee Georgia Amoore from Australia has enrolled at Tech for the new semester, but she won't play for the team until next season. … BC has already won three ACC road games this season; the Eagles handed Georgia Tech their first home loss of the season last weekend. … BC has already matched the number of ACC wins it recorded all of last season. … BC averages 75.2 points. … Taylor Soule averages 12.6 points for BC, while Aisha Sheppard averages 16.7 points for Tech.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

