Women’s basketball
Thursday
Boston College at Virginia Tech
7 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum
Internet: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com)
Records: BC 10-8, 3-4 ACC; Virginia Tech 13-4, 3-3.
Notes: A win would make the Hokies 3-0 in ACC home games for the first time in their history. … A Tech win would also make the Hokies 4-3 in ACC play for the first time in 13 years, tying for the best ACC start in school history. … Last weekend's win at Virginia was the 700th victory in the program's history. … Tech's Taja Cole ranks fifth nationally with an average of 6.4 assists. … Fall signee Georgia Amoore from Australia has enrolled at Tech for the new semester, but she won't play for the team until next season. … BC has already won three ACC road games this season; the Eagles handed Georgia Tech their first home loss of the season last weekend. … BC has already matched the number of ACC wins it recorded all of last season. … BC averages 75.2 points. … Taylor Soule averages 12.6 points for BC, while Aisha Sheppard averages 16.7 points for Tech.
