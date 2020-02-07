VT logo

Men’s basketball

Saturday

Boston College at Virginia Tech

Noon at Cassell Coliseum

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Records: BC 11-12, 5-7 ACC; Virginia Tech 14-9-, 5-7.

Last meeting: BC won 61-56 at home on Jan. 25.

BC probable starters: F Jairus Hamilton (9.8 ppg), F Steffon Mitchell (6.7 ppg, 8.5 rpg), F CJ Felder (6.0 ppg), G Jay Heath (12.4 ppg), G Derryck Thornton (13.1 ppg).

Virginia Tech probable starters: F Landers Nolley II (17.2 ppg), F P.J. Horne (7.3 ppg), G Nahiem Alleyne (9.2 ppg), G Wabissa Bede (5.6 ppg), G Tyrece Radford (9.6 ppg).

Notes: Tech has lost four straight games, including a defeat at BC two weekends ago. The past three losses in the skid have been by double digits. Tech has failed to score more than 63 points in any game of the skid. Tech has also not made more than eight 3-pointers in any game of the skid. … Tech had more turnovers (14) than assists (11) in the first meeting with BC. It was only the fourth time that had happened this season. … The Hokies led BC 31-26 at halftime but shot just 35.7% from the field in the second half. Tech was 6 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half but went 1 of 9 (11.1%) from that distance in the second half. … Hamilton had a career-high 23 points and a career-high five 3-pointers in the first meeting. … The Hokies are coming off a 76-57 loss at Georgia Tech on Tuesday. The Hokies shot just 38.2% from the field and 17.4% (4 of 23) from 3-point range in that game. … The Eagles are coming off a 63-55 loss at Duke in which they made just two 3-pointers to Duke's one.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

