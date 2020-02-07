Men’s basketball
Saturday
Boston College at Virginia Tech
Noon at Cassell Coliseum
TV: NBC Sports Washington
Records: BC 11-12, 5-7 ACC; Virginia Tech 14-9-, 5-7.
Last meeting: BC won 61-56 at home on Jan. 25.
BC probable starters: F Jairus Hamilton (9.8 ppg), F Steffon Mitchell (6.7 ppg, 8.5 rpg), F CJ Felder (6.0 ppg), G Jay Heath (12.4 ppg), G Derryck Thornton (13.1 ppg).
Virginia Tech probable starters: F Landers Nolley II (17.2 ppg), F P.J. Horne (7.3 ppg), G Nahiem Alleyne (9.2 ppg), G Wabissa Bede (5.6 ppg), G Tyrece Radford (9.6 ppg).
Notes: Tech has lost four straight games, including a defeat at BC two weekends ago. The past three losses in the skid have been by double digits. Tech has failed to score more than 63 points in any game of the skid. Tech has also not made more than eight 3-pointers in any game of the skid. … Tech had more turnovers (14) than assists (11) in the first meeting with BC. It was only the fourth time that had happened this season. … The Hokies led BC 31-26 at halftime but shot just 35.7% from the field in the second half. Tech was 6 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half but went 1 of 9 (11.1%) from that distance in the second half. … Hamilton had a career-high 23 points and a career-high five 3-pointers in the first meeting. … The Hokies are coming off a 76-57 loss at Georgia Tech on Tuesday. The Hokies shot just 38.2% from the field and 17.4% (4 of 23) from 3-point range in that game. … The Eagles are coming off a 63-55 loss at Duke in which they made just two 3-pointers to Duke's one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.