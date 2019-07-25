Virginia Tech's new men's basketball staff pulled off a major recruiting coup Thursday.
Joe Bamisile, who is rated the No. 63 rising high school senior in the nation by ESPN, has flipped from Northwestern to the Hokies.
Bamisile, a prolific guard for Monacan High School in suburban Richmond, announced Thursday on Twitter that he had decommitted from Northwestern in favor of Virginia Tech.
"I decided with my family that I wanted to stay closer to home and play in the ACC," he told 247Sports.com.
He had verbally committed to Northwestern in April, the same month Mike Young left Wofford to succeed Buzz Williams as the Hokies' coach.
ESPN rates the 6-foot-4, 195-pound Bamisile as the No. 14 off-guard in the country in the Class of 2020.
Bamisile averaged 28.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists as a Monacan junior last season, when he led the Richmond area in scoring. He was named to the Richmond Times-Dispatch's All-Metro first team and made the Class 4 all-state first-team. Bamisile, who scored 49 points in one game and 43 points in another, was also chosen the Region 4B co-player of the year. He shot 50 percent from the field.
He made the all-camp team last month at the NBPA Top 100 camp, a showcase for elite high school players that was held at Virginia. He ranked fourth at the camp in scoring (averaging 15.3 points in seven games) and third in 3-pointers (13).
"[The camp showing] solidifies him as one of the top players not only in [the state], but in the country," Monacan coach R.J. Spelsberg told the Times-Dispatch last month.
Bamisile spent his freshman season playing for St. Christopher's School in Richmond. He transferred to Montverde Academy in Florida for his sophomore year but missed that season because of an injury. He did not play much on the AAU circuit last summer.
He told the Times-Dispatch in April that he picked Northwestern for academic reasons and because he wanted to play with his friend Robbie Beran, a Northwestern recruit who is a rising senior at Collegiate School in Richmond.
Bamisile is the first player in the 2019-20 recruiting class to commit to the Hokies. Young had a more pressing recruiting need after being hired by Tech, needing to restock the roster for the upcoming season. In recent months, he added six recruits for his 2019-20 roster.