Virginia’s Jocelyn Willoughby and Virginia Tech’s Aisha Sheppard, Taja Cole and Elizabeth Kitley received ACC honors Monday.
Willoughby, who leads the ACC in scoring with an average of 19.5 points, was one of 10 women named to the All-ACC first team by a panel of ACC coaches, media members and sports information directors.
The senior guard became the first UVa women’s basketball player to make the first team in seven years.
The panel named Sheppard to the All-ACC second team. The junior guard was one of five players on that team.
“We knew she always had the talent. It was just a matter of her putting it all together,” Tech coach Kenny Brooks said Monday in a phone interview. “Her first two years, … she just really needed to learn a lot more about the college game.”
Sheppard ranks eighth in the league in scoring with an average of 15.2 points, up from an average of 7.4 points as a backup last year. She leads the league in 3-pointers with a school-record 84. She ranks second in the league in 3-point field-goal percentage (37.8%).
Taylor Emery led Tech in scoring as a senior last year.
“With the departure of Taylor, we knew it was going to be a more prominent role for [Sheppard] and she blossomed in it,” Brooks said.
Tech is 21-8 overall and 11-7 in ACC play this season. This is the first time the Hokies have ever finished with a winning ACC record.
Cole, who leads the ACC with an average of 6.6 assists, earned All-ACC honorable mention.
“She should’ve been an all-conference player,” Brooks said. “It’s a slight. … I’ll motivate her.”
Cole did make the all-defensive team.
“Her skill set, her athleticism, with her knowledge gives her the ability to go out there and disrupt a lot on the defensive end,” Brooks said.
Kitley made the panel’s all-freshman team. The center was one of eight players chosen for that team.
“We knew that she was going to be this good,” Brooks said. “I’m so excited for the next three years because I think she’s really going to take her game to another level.”
The 6-foot-5 Kitley averages 12.4 points and 7.6 rebounds.
“When you have somebody like that who’s physically imposing and you have the biggest player on the court but she’s also nimble and she can do different things, it gives you a chance,” Brooks said.
The league’s coaches not only were part of the panel but also handed out their own batch of honors. Sheppard joined Willoughby on the coaches’ All-ACC first team. Kitley made the coaches’ all-freshman team.
The league’s individual award winners, including player of the year, freshman of the year and coach of the year, will be announced at 9 a.m. Tuesday on the ACC Network during the “Packer and Durham” show.
No at-large bids for ODAC teams
Randolph-Macon, which swept the ODAC regular-season and tournament titles, is the only ODAC squad in the 64-team field for the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament. The pairings were announced Monday.
Randolph-Macon will host Wesley in the first round.
ODAC tournament runner-up Virginia Wesleyan (23-5) did not get an at-large bid.
Capital Athletic Conference tournament runner-up Christopher Newport (21-6) did get an at-large bid. CNU will face Colby in a game that will be held at Stevens Institute of Technology.
On the women’s side, ODAC tournament champ Randolph-Macon is the only ODAC school in that 64-team field. ODAC regular-season champ Emory & Henry (22-5) did not get an at-large bid.
Randolph-Macon will visit Transylvania in the first round.
CAC champ Christopher Newport will meet Widener in a game that will be held at the University of Scranton. Atlantic East champ Marymount will host Gettysburg.
