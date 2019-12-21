BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech's starters struggled Saturday, but the backups did just fine.
Hunter Cattoor scored 14 points and fellow reserve Isaiah Wilkins tallied 13 points to help the Tech men's basketball team fend off VMI 64-55 at Cassell Coliseum.
"You just always have to be ready to play, no matter when your name is called," Wilkins said.
The Hokies (9-3) led VMI (5-8) the entire second half but had trouble Saturday with the Keydets' matchup zone defense.
None of Tech's starters scored more than seven points in the game; each was held under his season average.
Tech redshirt freshman Landers Nolley, a three-time ACC freshman of the week, was just 1 of 11 from the field.
The Tech bench supplied more points — 38, including nine from Jalen Cone — than the team's starters (26).
Cattoor had 13 of his 14 points in the second half. Wilkins had nine of his 13 points in the second half.
"I was just trying to play hard and create some more energy off the bench," Cattoor said.
Cattoor and Wilkins each scored in double figures for the second straight game.
"I kind of prepared for today," Wilkins said "Got up a lot of shots before the game and previous days, so I think that helped a lot."
Wilkins, a sophomore, started the first two games this season but has come off the bench ever since.
"I never complain about coming off the bench because I know at the end of day I'm going to come in and give my team the best opportunity to win," said Wilkins, who played 21 minutes Saturday.
Cattoor, a freshman, started the opener but has come off the bench ever since.
"Whatever it takes to win the game I'm willing to do, whether that's playing 30 minutes or playing five minutes," said Cattoor, who played 24 minutes Saturday.
Mike Young is in his first year as Tech's coach after previously steering Southern Conference member Wofford. This was the second time this month that Tech shot poorly against a team from his old conference. Tech had to rally to beat Chattanooga 63-58 on Dec. 11.
"They know me inside and out," Young cracked of his former SoCon coaching rivals.
Tech shot a season-low 34.4% from the field Saturday. The Hokies missed their first nine shots.
"We play kind of a switching man-to-man, a matchup zone, and we switch a lot of screens," VMI coach Dan Earl said. "Maybe with the young [Tech] guys, it can be a little bit confusing.
"Obviously Wofford's played against it. … But it's a little different if you haven't played against it as a player."
The Hokies were only 7 of 26 (26.9%) from 3-point-range.
"The matchup's hard to simulate [in practice]," Young said.
"I've never had those difficulties [against it at Wofford], but I shoulder all of the blame. … We couldn't move them the way my teams have typically moved them."
Nolley was held to four points, 14 below his average.
"We just tried to stay under him and make him shoot over us, rather than get in the lane," Earl said.
The Keydets turned the ball over 23 times — the most turnovers Tech has forced since a Nov. 2018 game.
"We didn't take care of the ball," Earl said. "They were just really physical."
Tech recorded nine steals.
"If you know what the other team's going to run, you just go out and execute it and the play will come right to you," Wilkins said.
VMI had a school-record zero free throws. It was the first time a Tech foe has not attempted a free throw since at least the 2004-05 season.
The Keydets sank 13 3-pointers.
Travis Evee had 20 points and six 3-pointers for VMI, while fellow freshman Kamdyn Curfman had 15 points and five 3-pointers.
Tech's Wabissa Bede scored with the shot clock winding down to extend the lead to 47-39 with 7:31 to go.
Earl was whistled for a technical foul two seconds later. Cone sank two free throws to extend the lead to 49-39.
Earl said he was mad at one of his players for not going over to block Bede's shot, and was not mad at a referee.
"I kind of waved my fist and stomped my foot, but totally at our guy," Earl said. "So he tees me up and I was like, 'No, no, no, no, I wasn't talking to you at all.’"
VMI cut the lead to 57-51 with 3:02 to go but missed its next four 3-point attempts. Wilkins then sank two free throws to extend the lead to 59-51 with 55 seconds left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.