So much talent.
Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster has coached 22 different players to All-America honors and had 45 players drafted (11 going in the first or second round).
That leaves room for plenty of debate in selecting an all-time team during his 25-year tenure leading the defense. The secondary is particularly challenging, considering Tech’s well-earned reputation as “DBU.”
“That’s a hard list to pare down,” longtime Tech radio announcer Mike Burnop said.
The Roanoke Times took a stab at it in consultation with current and former Hokies to come up with a definitive all-time team. Here’s a look at the Times All-Bud team with commentary from Burnop and former longtime Tech play-by-play Bill Roth.
All-Bud Team: Corey Moore, Defensive End
Career: 1997-99
The highlights: Moore is one of the most decorated defenders in Virginia Tech history. He had 35 sacks and 58 tackles for loss in his career. He was back-to-back Big East Defensive Player of the Year (1998 and 1999) while earning All-America honors both years. Moore was the program's second unanimous All-American in 1999. He also won the Bronko Nagurski Award (national defensive player of the year) and the Lombardi Award (nation’s best senior lineman) as a senior helping Tech reach the national title game.
Mike Burnop says: “The first thing I think about was his eyes. He had this look about him. You knew when he was in the zone. He was an unbelievable disrupter. The quickest defensive end I ever saw here.”
Bill Roth says: “Corey had the proverbial hat trick [in 1999] against Clemson — he had a sack, forced fumble and touchdown — on one play. He just terrorized their quarterback Brandon Streeter. The year before, Streeter dropped back to pass and John Engelberger hit him low and Corey hit him high at the same time. Streeter went airborne like a pinwheel. Seriously, his feet went in the air, his head went in the air then his feet went back up in the air. They hit him so hard, I thought they killed him, but Corey was just a dominating defensive end.”
All-Bud Team: Darryl Tapp, Defensive End
Career: 2002-05
The highlights: Tapp had 21.5 sacks and 40 tackles for loss in his career. As a senior, he earned All-American honors, leading the team in sacks (10), tackles for loss (14.5) and forced fumbles (three). He held onto Tech’s famous lunch pail for nearly two full seasons and remains the only player that defensive coordinator Bud Foster awarded permanent possession of team’s now iconic symbol.
Mike Burnop says: “The ‘Mad Tapper’ I called him. He had great speed and quickness off the edge, he could bend his body. Bigger and stronger version of Corey, not as quick, but man, he was a good player.”
Bill Roth says: “In my mind, he was the quintessential Virginia Tech player. He worked hard and was an amazing talent. He won an awfully lot of games for Virginia Tech.”
All-Bud Team: David Pugh, Defensive Tackle
Career: 1998-2001
The highlights: Pugh, who had 41 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks in his career, was a two-time first-team All-Big East selection.
Bill Roth says: “A typical Bud guy. He played hard all the time, never took a play off. A real leader on the field and leader in the locker room too.”
All-Bud Team: J.C. Price, Defensive Tackle
Career: 1992-1995
The highlights: Price was named first-team All-Big East and earned third-team All-America honors in 1995 to help the Hokies claim a share of their first Big East title. Price had 17 sacks and 30 tackles for a loss during his career. He’s currently the co-defensive coordinator and defensive tackles coach at Marshall.
Mike Burnop says: “He was part of that foundation getting the program built. In 1992, the team was so bad then the next year they go to the Independence Bowl. When we were 0-2 in 1995 and had Miami, we won 13-7 and he had four sacks in that game. That was the first time we ever beat Miami and then we went 10-2 and beat Texas in the Sugar Bowl.”
Bill Roth says: “J.C. as much as any player epitomizes what the lunch pail is about. To this day I don’t think the Texas Longhorns understand why they couldn’t run the ball against Virginia Tech in the [1995] Sugar Bowl and the reason was J.C. Price. They had college football’s leading rushing attack [Shon Mitchell and Ricky Williams] and an elite quarterback [James Brown]. Certainly one of the most enduring images of the last century for Virginia Tech football is J.C. walking off the field in the Superdome with the lunch pail over his head.”
All-Bud Team: DeAngelo Hall, Cornerback
Career: 2001-03
The highlights: Foster describes Hall as one of the most “dynamic athletes” he’s ever seen. Hall produced memorable moments in all phases of the game but shined on defense, starting as a true freshman in 2001, when he came up with his first career interception in the season-opener against Connecticut. He finished his career with 190 tackles, 20 pass breakups and eight interceptions. He was a second-team All-American selection as a junior and was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe award given to the country’s top defensive back. He was the first defender Foster coached to get taken in the first round of the NFL Draft when the Atlanta Falcons selected him with the eighth pick in 2004.
Mike Burnop says: “He always was barking to play offense, but he was just an incredible defensive back. That dude could play, you just knew at the start when he was a freshman he had skills and was different from most people. He was a hell of a player.”
Bill Roth says: “We knew his first year in the program he might have been the best player on the team. Just a game changer on every play. I don’t know if there’s been — including Bruce Smith — a better all-around defensive player ever at Virginia Tech than DeAngelo Hall, all things considered. The ability to tackle, defend, the moxie and the personality to be an elite corner.”
All-Bud Team: Brandon Flowers, Cornerback
Career: 2005-07
The highlights: A dominant corner in the ACC with back-to-back standout seasons before leaving school a year early for the NFL. He led the conference with 18 pass breakups in 2006. In 2007, he earned first-team All-America honors with 86 tackles and a team-leading five interceptions. He was a member of the 2019 Virginia Tech Hall of Fame class.
Mike Burnop says: “I think the thing that stood out about him was his ability to tackle in space. He could make plays where you thought, ‘that guy is going to go a long way’ and he’d come out of nowhere and get him. They picked on him a lot as a of sophomore and he led the league in pass breakups then the next year they didn’t throw at him and he still was an All-American.”
Bill Roth says: “He had every NFL skill as a collegiate player. He was cerebral, he was excellent against the run, terrific pass defender, had the speed to close and never took a play off. He was just an elite college football player.”
All-Bud Team: Vince Hall, Linebacker
Career: 2004-07
The highlights: Hall jumped into the starting lineup two games into his redshirt freshman season and never left. The linebacker put up video-game like numbers with 404 career tackles (162 solo) with 30 for a loss, 9.5 sacks and three interceptions. He was first-team All-ACC and won the Dudley Award (the best player in Virginia) in 2006.
Mike Burnop says: “I was driving past a police car last night and it said call 9-1-1. That’s what it was like with Hall (No. 9) and [Xavier] Adibi (No. 11). Bud would dial up 9-1-1 whenever he needed a play. Vince was an incredible run-stopper, he was a big-bodied kid and leader. The total package.”
Bill Roth says: “Vince had amazing vision. He always seemed to know where the play was going. He had great instincts. He might have been undersized for an All-American linebacker, but he made it because of his instincts and his ability to get people on the ground. He was a great tackler. He would make plays. He was the perfect fit in Bud’s system.”
All-Bud Team: Ben Taylor, Linebacker
Career: 1998-2001
The highlights: Taylor turned in back-to-back dominant seasons for Tech as an upperclassman. He led Tech in tackles in 2000 and 2001 on his way to winning first-team All-Big East honors, All-American honors (third team in 2000 and second team in 2001) and was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award (given to the nation’s top linebacker) both years. The three-year starter finished his career with 318 total tackles, 31 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
Bill Roth says: “Ben Taylor made the most physical hit in Philadelphia since Rocky Balboa. He knocked a Temple receiver down on a crossing route and it was one of the hardest hit in the 40 years I’ve been broadcasting football.”
All-Bud Team: Cory Bird, Whip Linebacker
Career: 1997-2000
The highlights: Bird was listed at rover during his career, but Tech had the position names reversed at the time. He played what’s currently the whip spot for Foster’s defense and played it better than anybody. Bird had 70 tackles as a senior (he had the second highest number of solo stops with 44 unassisted tackles), three sacks, tied for a team high with 12 tackles for a loss and two interceptions. He finished his career with 204 tackles, 12 sacks and 24 tackles for loss.
Bill Roth says: “He was always in the right place at the right time. He spent a lot of time studying and understanding the game. Cory was an incredibly fundamentally sound guy that made plays snap after snap, year after year, game after game. A deflected pass? Cory Bird. Interception? Cory Bird. Team goes for it on fourth down, who made the play? Cory Bird. Just a clutch player.”
All-Bud Team: Kam Chancellor, Free Safety
Career: 2006-09
The highlights: Chancellor excelled wherever he lined up for Virginia Tech. He played all over the secondary before landing at free safety as a junior. The defender had 208 tackles (99 solo) with six career interceptions. He was second-team All-ACC as a senior, but the modest accolades didn’t tell the full story — the hard-hitting safety helped set the tone for the Lunch Pail Defense during his tenure.
Mike Burnop says: “That dude was an enforcer. He would strike fear in whoever would come across the middle. I don’t care if it was a big tight end. He was a fierce tackler, a competitor. You look at how his body changed over the years, you could see he was a little bit different than everybody else. He wasn’t real vocal, but the damn guy could flat out play. He would stick you. He was something special.”
Bill Roth says: “Bam Bam, he would hit a receiver with his shoulder blades and their feet would be in the air spinning. He was just so big. There’s never been a better safety at Virginia Tech than Kam...ever.”
All-Bud Team: Torrian Gray, Strong Safety
Career: 1993-96
The highlights: Gray was part of the roster at the start of Foster’s illustrious tenure as defensive coordinator and one of the team’s anchors in the secondary as Tech won back-to-back Big East titles and the 1995 Sugar Bowl. Gray was a three-time All-Big East selection. The defender launched a successful coaching career after his playing days and spent 10 seasons in Blacksburg helping solidify the program’s reputation as DBU. He’s currently Florida’s defensive backs coach.
Mike Burnop says: “He helped start the bowl streak and became a really good player. He was that coach on the field getting everybody lined up right. He could play multiple positions and had really excellent coverage skills for being pretty thick. A really good choice. He was a great player and is a hell of coach now.”
Honorable mentions
- Defensive ends: Cornell Brown (1993-96), Chris Ellis (2004-07), John Engelberger (1996-99)
- Defensive tackles: Carlton Powell (2004-07), Chad Beasley (1998-2001)
- Cornerbacks: Jimmy Williams (2002-05), Victor Harris (2005-08), Kyle Fuller (2010-13), Kendall Fuller (2013-15)
- Linebackers: Xavier Adibi (2004-07), Tremaine Edmunds (2015-17)
- Whip linebackers: Cody Grimm (2006-09), James Anderson (2002-05)
- Free safeties: Vincent Fuller (2001-04), Willie Pile (2000-02)
- Strong safeties: Aaron Rouse (2003-06), Terrell Edmunds (2015-17)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.