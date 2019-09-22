BLACKSBURG — Twenty-two years after he graduated, Ace Custis is once again a part of the Virginia Tech men's basketball program.
Custis, one of the greatest basketball players in Hokies history, has returned to his alma mater in the new role of coordinator of basketball relations.
"Words can't express how grateful and humbled and honored I am to have the opportunity to come back here," Custis said Friday in an interview at Tech's basketball practice facility. "Even though time has passed, it's still Blacksburg. … I still consider it home."
Virginia Tech announced Custis' hiring Wednesday, although he actually returned to Blacksburg a few weeks ago.
Custis, who spent the past five seasons as an assistant coach at Maryland-Eastern Shore, is not one of new Hokies coach Mike Young's three assistant coaches. But Custis was not about to decline Young's job offer.
"It was a no-brainer. It was an opportunity to come back to Blacksburg," Custis said.
Custis will serve as a mentor and sounding board for the Tech players. He will also be involved with community relations and community service, serving as an ambassador for the program.
"He's a star," said Young, whose team will begin preseason practice Monday. "I've always known it, but to see it first-hand and see it day in and day out here for the last little bit has been a lot of fun.
"[The job] was something I approached people here with and they were … excited about the possibility.
"[Custis] will be certainly a great benefit to our basketball program."
Custis, 45, is one of only four ex-Tech men's basketball players whose jersey has been retired. His old No. 20 is displayed in the Cassell Coliseum rafters.
"I was rewarded for playing hard," he said. "Playing hard is a skill now. Back in the day, … if somebody played hard, it was a given. But now it's not a given.
"Sometimes guys rely too much on talent. Some of my talent was limited, but I felt like I could make [it] up through hustle and effort."
The basketball practice facility also offers reminders of Custis' past.
Displays about Custis and three other Tech legends line the wall of a hallway. Custis is also among the former Hokies whose photos overlook the court in the practice facility.
Now Custis has a desk in the men's basketball office in that building.
"I'll be around the guys a lot. I'll be a mentor to the players, try to guide them," he said.
Because he is not an assistant coach, Custis won't be allowed under NCAA rules to work with the players on the court during practice. Nor is he permitted to hit the road to recruit.
"I'm going to miss being on the road recruiting," he said. "I love being in gyms, looking at the future players."
Custis can meet with recruits when they visit Tech, though.
"I can really sell the place because I walked the yard," he said. "I had a wonderful five years here."
He will be able to observe practice, and he can be on the bench during games.
Custis will also have a still-to-be-determined role with the women's basketball program, said Young.
The two-time All-Atlantic 10 first-team pick scored 1,706 points and snared 1,777 rebounds in his Hokies career. Tech surprised him during his pregame Senior Day ceremony in 1997 with the news that his jersey would be retired.
As a third-year sophomore forward, Custis started alongside Shawn Good, Shawn Smith, Travis Jackson and Damon Watlington on the Tech team that won 25 games and the 1995 NIT crown. The following season, that quintet led the late Bill Foster's Hokies to 23 wins, including a victory in the first round of the 1996 NCAA Tournament.
"When I got married in 2002, my entire team was at the wedding. The coaching staff was at the wedding. That's what kind of unit we had," said Custis, who met his future wife at Virginia Tech. "That's why we were successful on the court — because we [were] one."
Custis played pro basketball in the CBA, the ABA and the USBL. He also played in Japan, Indonesia, Syria, Qatar, the Philippines, Venezuela, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia before retiring in 2012.
"Basketball allowed me to see the world," he said.
Custis retired from playing in 2012. The following year, he began his coaching career as an assistant at Virginia State.
"It was always a goal and dream of mine to coach college basketball," he said. "It was a dream since high school.
"I've always been a student of the game. … As a player, when coaches used to draw up plays, I used to see the reasoning behind it.
"When I was here with Bill Foster, he had a [practice] schedule every day. I used to go into practice looking at that to see how he actually ran practice, even with the water breaks."
Custis spent the past five years as an assistant coach at Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference member Maryland Eastern-Shore, serving four years under Bobby Collins and one year under interim coach Clifford Reed. But Reed and the staff were not retained after last season.
Custis handled the scheduling for UMES. He was the reason that Virginia Tech hosted the Hawks in four of the past five seasons and will do so again this season.
"I made sure Virginia Tech was always on their schedule," Custis said. "I made that phone call every year."
Since retiring from pro ball, Custis has been trying to join the Hokies staff. He had asked former Tech coaches James Johnson and Buzz Williams to hire him.
When Young left Wofford in April to take the Hokies' reins, Custis contacted him to congratulate him.
The two talked a few times over the summer about Custis joining the staff.
"I just wanted to be around the program and be a part of Virginia Tech men's basketball," Custis said.
