ACC logo

Atlantic Coast Conference

 Courtesy ACC

The pairings are out for the ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum:

Tuesday, March 10

First Round

4:30 p.m.: No. 12 Wake Forest vs. No. 13 Pitt (ACC Network)

7 p.m.: No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 North Carolina (ACC Network)

Wednesday, March 11

Second Round

Noon: No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 9 Miami (ESPN)

2:30 p.m.: No. 5 N.C. State vs. Wake Forest/Pitt winner (ESPN)

7 p.m.: No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Boston College (ESPN2)

9:30 p.m.: No. 6 Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech/North Carolina winner (ESPN2)

Thursday, March 12

Quarterfinals

12:30 p.m.: No. 1 Florida State vs. Clemson/Miami winner (ESPN or ESPN2)

3p.m.: No. 4 Duke vs. N.C. State/WF/Pitt winner (ESPN or ESPN2)

7 p.m.: No. 2 Virginia vs. ND/BC winner (ESPN or ESPN2)

9:30 p.m.: No. 3 Louisville vs. SU/VT/UNC winner (ESPN or ESPN2)

Friday, March 13

Semifinals

7 p.m.: Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN or ESPN2)

9:30 p.m.: Thursday evening winners (ESPN or ESPN2)

Saturday, March 14

Championship

8:30 p.m.: Semifinal winners (ESPN)

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments