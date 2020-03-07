The pairings are out for the ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum:
Tuesday, March 10
First Round
4:30 p.m.: No. 12 Wake Forest vs. No. 13 Pitt (ACC Network)
7 p.m.: No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 North Carolina (ACC Network)
Wednesday, March 11
Second Round
Noon: No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 9 Miami (ESPN)
2:30 p.m.: No. 5 N.C. State vs. Wake Forest/Pitt winner (ESPN)
7 p.m.: No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Boston College (ESPN2)
9:30 p.m.: No. 6 Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech/North Carolina winner (ESPN2)
Thursday, March 12
Quarterfinals
12:30 p.m.: No. 1 Florida State vs. Clemson/Miami winner (ESPN or ESPN2)
3p.m.: No. 4 Duke vs. N.C. State/WF/Pitt winner (ESPN or ESPN2)
7 p.m.: No. 2 Virginia vs. ND/BC winner (ESPN or ESPN2)
9:30 p.m.: No. 3 Louisville vs. SU/VT/UNC winner (ESPN or ESPN2)
Friday, March 13
Semifinals
7 p.m.: Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN or ESPN2)
9:30 p.m.: Thursday evening winners (ESPN or ESPN2)
Saturday, March 14
Championship
8:30 p.m.: Semifinal winners (ESPN)
