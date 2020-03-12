The ACC announced Thursday afternoon it has suspended all athletic-related activities until further notice, including competition, practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships.
"The decision was made following consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19," the league said in a statement.
The suspension of athletic activities affects spring-sports teams, including Virginia Tech's nationally ranked softball and women's lacrosse teams and UVa's nationally ranked baseball, men's lacrosse, women's lacrosse and women's tennis teams.
Virginia Tech women's lacrosse coach John Sung said his players are "pretty bummed."
"The seniors, they're beside themselves," Sung said Thursday in a phone interview from a bus that was to take his team home from Boston.
The ACC decision would have sidelined many Tech and UVa winter-sports athletes from upcoming NCAA championships, but the decision became moot later Thursday when the NCAA announced that it was cancelling all its winter and spring championships.
The Virginia Tech women's lacrosse team, which lost at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, on Wednesday, had planned to remain in New England for a Saturday game at Boston College before flying home. Instead, the team got on a bus Thursday to head home in the wake of the ACC announcement.
"[Tech officials] want to get us back out of the Northeast. It's a little bit crazier up here than probably in Southwest Virginia right now," Sung said.
The 23rd-ranked Hokies are 7-3 overall.
"We're bummed. We put a ton of work into the year. We were moving in the right direction," Sung said.
The Ivy League had cancelled all of its spring sports for the rest of the season Wednesday. The Tech women's lacrosse team still played its game at Ivy member Brown on Wednesday, but the Brown team knew the game would be its season finale. Brown upset the 23rd-ranked Hokies 13-11.
"We ran into a buzzsaw because they found out [the Ivy decision] while we were warming up. They came out with their hair on fire," Sung said of the Brown players.
Is Sung hopeful the season will resume at some point?
"I hope we resume, but I just don't know the landscape of the country right now. It's way bigger than what we're doing," Sung said.
Sung hopes the NCAA will give another year of eligibility to the athletes affected by the ACC decision.
"Do these kids just lose their year? What happens next is the unknown," Sung said.
Virginia had been scheduled to host a women's lacrosse game against Syracuse on the ACC Network on Thursday night.
The suspension of athletic activities also affect spring football practice for Virginia Tech and UVa.
