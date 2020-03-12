The ACC announced Thursday afternoon it has suspended all athletic-related activities until further notice, including competition, practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships.
"The decision was made following consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19," the league said in a statement.
The suspension of athletic activities affects spring sports teams, including Virginia Tech's nationally ranked softball and women's lacrosse teams and Virginia's nationally ranked baseball, men's lacrosse, women's lacrosse and women's tennis teams.
Virginia Tech women's lacrosse coach John Sung said his players are "pretty bummed."
"The seniors, they're beside themselves," Sung said Thursday in a phone interview from a bus that was to take his team home from Boston.
"It feels like a movie. You can't plan for this."
The ACC decision would have sidelined many Tech and UVa winter-sports athletes from upcoming NCAA championships, but the ACC's decision became moot later Thursday when the NCAA announced that it was cancelling all its winter and spring championships.
The ACC decision also affects spring football.
Virginia Tech was scheduled to start spring football practice on March 21. The status of the Hokies' annual spring game — it was scheduled for April 18 at Lane Stadium — is also up in the air. A team spokesperson declined comment about the spring game.
Virginia was supposed to start spring football practice on March 24. UVa football coach Bronco Mendenhall had halted all team activities Wednesday, a day before the ACC decision.
UVa had been scheduled to host a women's lacrosse game against Syracuse on the ACC Network on Thursday night.
But UVa announced it was suspending athletic activities minutes before the ACC made its announcement.
"We understand this is unusual and unprecedented; however, these are extremely unusual times," Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said in the UVa statement."These decisions will be reviewed on a daily basis as circumstances change.
“This is not ideal for anyone, but the goal is to preserve and protect the health and safety of as many people in our athletics family and beyond as possible."
The Southern Conference, which includes most of VMI's teams, announced Thursday it was suspending competition through March 30.
The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, which includes the VMI water polo team, announced Thursday it was cancelling spring sports.
Two Division III schools in the area announced suspensions of athletic activities Thursday.
Ferrum will suspend all games (home and away) and practices beginning Monday until April 6. Ferrum plans to move to online classes next week and resume classes on campus on April 6.
Hollins announced Thursday it has suspended its home and away games until April 10.
Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Southern Virginia have not announced suspensions of athletic activities, although a Roanoke women's lacrosse game with Rowan scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled because the New Jersey school has cancelled its spring sports.
“Our plan is to move forward with our athletic schedule,” Roanoke athletic director Scott Allison said. “That seems to be changing minute by minute and I’m not exaggerating.”
The Virginia Tech women's lacrosse team, which lost at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, on Wednesday, traveled to Boston by bus after the game. The team had planned to remain in New England for a Saturday game at Boston College before flying home. Instead, the team got on a bus Thursday to head home in the wake of the ACC announcement.
"[Tech officials] want to get us back out of the Northeast. It's a little bit crazier up here than probably in Southwest Virginia right now," Sung said.
The 23rd-ranked Hokies, who are 7-3 overall, do not know if they will get to play again this season.
"We're bummed. We put a ton of work into the year. We were moving in the right direction," Sung said.
The Ivy League had cancelled all of its spring sports for the rest of the season Wednesday. The Tech women's lacrosse team still played its game at Ivy member Brown on Wednesday, but the Brown team knew the game would be its season finale. Brown upset the Hokies 13-11.
"We ran into a buzzsaw because they found out [the Ivy decision] while we were warming up. They came out with their hair on fire," Sung said of the Brown players. "Watching the [Brown] athletes come out of meetings crying as we were walking to our field, it was pretty surreal."
Is Sung hopeful the season will resume at some point?
"I hope we resume, but I just don't know the landscape of the country right now. It's way bigger than what we're doing," Sung said.
Sung hopes the NCAA will give another year of eligibility to the athletes affected by the ACC decision.
Doug Doughty, Mike Niziolek and Mike Barber contributed to this report.
