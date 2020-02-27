BLACKSBURG — The prolonged spring blackout is over.
Virginia Tech’s spring game will be televised this season for the first time since the Frank Beamer era. The team announced the ACC Network will air the annual exhibition on a tape delay at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18.
The game will be played at 3:30 p.m. earlier in the day at Lane Stadium.
Tech is one of nine spring games that will exclusively air on the ACC Network. The conference had nine spring games televised last year, but they aired on various platforms. The Hokies will cap off a triple-header on April 18 featuring North Carolina and Florida State.
“Nine total spring games across the conference throughout the month of April is tremendous accomplishment in ACCN’s inaugural year,” ESPN vice president of programming and acquisitions Stacie McCollum said. “We are excited to showcase the conference champion, returning stars, and new coaches and players exclusively on the ACC Network.”
Last year, ACC commissioner John Swofford acknowledged there would be a greater push to get member teams to televise their spring games.
The ACC has let its members decide whether or not to televise their spring games in the past. That hasn’t changed — schools won’t be contractually obligated to put the game on the network — but the conference wants to air as many as possible.
“I think most schools will want to have it [televised],” Swofford said.
The ACC Network will announce broadcast teams and more coverage details in the coming weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.