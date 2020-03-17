The ACC announced Tuesday it has cancelled all athletic-related activities, including games and practices, for the rest of the school year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our fans, communities and the overall well-being of others during these uncharted times,” ACC commissioner John Swofford said in news release. “We are particularly disappointed for our student-athletes and will continue to work with our membership to assess what is appropriate in the future.”
The ACC said this was a unanimous decision of its members.
The decision came in the wake of the ACC's announcement last Thursday that it was suspending all athletic-related activities until further notice.
The ACC's announcement Tuesday puts an official end to the seasons of its spring sports teams, including Virginia Tech’s nationally ranked softball and women’s lacrosse teams and Virginia’s nationally ranked baseball, men’s lacrosse, women’s lacrosse and women’s tennis teams.
It also means no spring football for UVa and Virginia Tech. Virginia Tech was originally going to start spring football practice Saturday and have its spring game on April 18. UVa was going to start spring football practice next week.
In accordance with the ACC's decision Tuesday, UVa announced it was cancelling all of its spring athletic activities, including its April 25 spring football game. UVa also cancelled the football team's April 8 Pro Day. The UVa athletic booster club has cancelled its spring social tour, which annually features coaches of various teams speaking to local chapters.
The Southeastern Conference took a page from the ACC later Tuesday, announcing it was cancelling all conference and nonconference competitions for the rest of the school year, including spring football games and SEC championships.
The NCAA had already announced last Thursday it was cancelling NCAA championships for both winter and spring sports.
The ACC and SEC became the latest Division I leagues to cancel events for the rest of the school year.
Last Thursday, the Atlantic 10 cancelled games and championships for the rest of the school year. So did the American Athletic Conference.
Last Friday, the Big 12 cancelled all competitions for the rest of the school year. The Big 12 suspended practices until March 29, which leaves the door open for spring football practice.
Also last Friday, the Colonial Athletic Association cancelled all athletic competitions for the rest of the school year.
Last Saturday, the Pac-12 cancelled all games and championships for the rest of the school year. The Pac-12 prohibited practices through at least March 29, also leaving the door open for spring football practice.
