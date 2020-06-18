ACC Media Day Basketball

ACC commissioner John Swofford (pictured), Bob Bowlsby of the Big 12, Kevin Warren of the Big Ten, Larry Scott of the Pac-12 and Greg Sankey of the SEC all signed the letter.

The Atlantic Coast Conference’s annual media days event will be held virtually July 21-23 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was originally a two-day event scheduled to take place at The Westin Hotel in Charlotte.

The ACC Football Kickoff will still include interviews with ACC commissioner John Swofford, all 14 head coaches and student-athletes from each member school. Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene and safety Reggie Floyd represented the Hokies last season.

While a full schedule will be released closer to the event’s start date, Tech indicated it will be part of the lineup on July 22 as originally scheduled. 

“As we continue to navigate the necessary steps surrounding COVID-19, transitioning this year’s ACC Football Kickoff from an in-person event to a virtual experience is the best option to provide media access to our coaches and student-athletes,” John Swofford said in a release. “Our primary focus in all decisions continues to be the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, and in this specific instance, all of our media partners and event attendees.”

The ACC was the last of the Power Five conferences to move their media days online. The Big 12 media days announced it was moving to an online format on May 6 after the conference’s annual spring meetings.

