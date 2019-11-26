The Virginia Tech football team has beaten Virginia the past 15 years, including the final 12 years of the Frank Beamer coaching era and the first three years of Justin Fuente’s reign.
That is the longest winning streak for either team in the history of this series.
The streak won't be the only thing at stake when the series resumes on Black Friday. Perhaps you've heard — the winner will claim the Coastal Division crown.
So here’s a look back at the past 15 meetings.
Va. Tech 24, UVa 10
Nov. 27, 2004 at Virginia Tech
The No. 11 Hokies beat the No. 16 Cavs to clinch at least a share of the ACC title. Bryan Randall throws for 200 yards for Sugar Bowl-bound Tech.
Bryan Randall said: “This team right here, sometimes you can’t quite put your finger on it, but it’s just something special about it.”
Va. Tech 52, UVa 14
Nov. 19, 2005 at UVa
The Hokies erupt for their highest point total in the series. Darryl Tapp has two sacks as No. 7 Tech bounces back from a loss to Miami and hands UVa its most lopsided home loss in 21 years. Branden Ore runs for 115 yards, and Cedric Humes rushes for 113 yards.
Rover Aaron Rouse said: “We made a statement that Virginia Tech is still a powerhouse and the best team in Virginia.”
Va. Tech 17, UVa 0
Nov. 25, 2006 at Virginia Tech
The No. 17 Hokies hold UVa to 112 yards of total offense. Tech registers its first shutout in the series since 1983.
Frank Beamer said of his defense: “They’re athletic, they’re fast and they’re smart, and that’s a good combination.”
Va. Tech 33, UVa 21
Nov. 24, 2007 at UVa
The No. 8 Hokies and the No. 16 Cavs meet with the Coastal Division title at stake. Eddie Royal has six catches for 147 yards for the Orange Bowl-bound Hokies. Sean Glennon throws for 260 yards and fellow Tech quarterback Tyrod Taylor runs for two touchdowns.
Beamer said: “When you have two quarterbacks that are so different, it adds something to your offense.”
Va. Tech 17, UVa 14
Nov. 29, 2008 at Virginia Tech
Tyrod Taylor runs for 137 yards and also throws for 137 to help the Orange Bowl-bound Hokies clinch the Coastal Division title. The Hokies shut out UVa in the second half.
Tyrod Taylor said: “There’s a lot of talk that I’m not a very good passer, so every time I go there, I play with something to prove.”
Va. Tech 42, UVa 13
Nov. 28, 2009 at UVa
Ryan Williams runs for 183 yards and four touchdowns for the No. 14 Hokies. Tyrod Taylor has 219 total yards, while Danny Coale has six catches for 135 yards. UVa coach Al Groh, who reads a poem to his team and the media after the game, is fired the following day.
Tyrod Taylor said: “I look forward to this game every year.”
Va. Tech 37, UVa 7
Nov. 27, 2010 at Virginia Tech
Kyle Fuller has 10 tackles for the No. 13 Hokies. Tech, which goes on to win the ACC title and play in the Orange Bowl, finishes the regular season with an 8-0 league mark. Beamer records his 239th win, moving past the late Woody Hayes on the all-time list.
Virginia Tech OG Jaymes Brooks said: “We love having the Cup here. The seniors get to keep it until our 3:15 Monday meeting. This is its home.”
Va. Tech 38, UVa 0
Nov. 26, 2011 at UVa
The No. 6 Hokies and the No. 24 Cavs square off with the Coastal crown on the line. Logan Thomas throws for 187 yards and David Wilson runs for 153 yards. The Sugar Bowl-bound Hokies hold UVa to 241 total yards.
Virginia Tech DE James Gayle said: “I actually was a little let down. I thought it was going to be a tougher game.”
Va. Tech 17, UVa 14
Nov. 24, 2012 at Virginia Tech
Cody Journell makes a 29-yard field goal as time expires to enable the Hokies to improve to 6-6 and qualify for their 20th straight bowl bid. Antone Exum makes a key interception. Tech holds UVa to 217 total yards.
Beamer said: “It probably makes it that much more significant that we were just fighting like heck to get to a bowl game and overcome some real frustration. It’s been a rugged year in some ways, but I’m really proud of what we’re made of.”
Va. Tech 16, UVa 6
Nov. 30, 2013 at UVa
The Hokies hold UVa to 285 total yards. Logan Thomas throws for 229 yards for Tech. But Duke beat North Carolina earlier in the day to clinch the Coastal Division crown and end Tech’s title dreams.
Virginia Tech LB Jack Tyler said: “We felt like we had to get this win for our program and for our fans. And that was just as important for us [as the Coastal title].”
Va. Tech 24, UVa 20
Nov. 28, 2014 at Virginia Tech
The Hokies improve to 6-6 to qualify for their 22nd straight bowl berth, while UVa’s bowl hopes end. Greyson Lambert throws a touchdown pass to give UVa the lead with 2:55 left. But Michael Brewer throws a 9-yard touchdown pass with 1:48 to go to give Tech the win.
Virginia Tech WR Willie Byrn said of beating UVa again: “I wanted to keep the legacy alive.”
Va. Tech 23, UVa 20
Nov. 28, 2015 at UVa
Beamer’s players carry him to the center of the field after he wins his final regular-season game as Tech’s coach. The Hokies improve to 6-6 to qualify for their 23rd straight bowl bid. Joey Slye made a 41-yard field goal with 1:38 left to win the game. Chuck Clark seals the win with an interception of a Matt Johns pass at the Tech 37-yard line with 59 seconds left. There were multiple reports during the game that Memphis coach Justin Fuente would be Tech’s new coach. The following day, Tech announced Fuente’s hiring — and UVa announced Mike London had resigned as the Cavaliers’ coach.
Beamer said: “Maybe some things are just meant to be.”
Va. Tech 52, UVa 10
Nov. 26, 2016 at Virginia Tech
One day after Tech clinched the Coastal crown because of a North Carolina loss to N.C. State, the Hokies beat UVa for the 13th straight time. Tech’s 52 points matched the most either team had scored in the series. The 42-point margin of victory was Tech’s second-biggest in the series. Fuente’s team earned its ninth win of the year and handed Bronco Mendenhall’s Cavaliers their 10th loss. Tech’s Jerod Evans threw for two touchdowns and ran for another. Tech’s Sam Rogers ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns, then proposed to his girlfriend after the game.
Virginia Tech OG Augie Conte said: “I was a little surprised at how one-sided it was. But at the same time, we were doing our job ... and I knew they wouldn’t be able to hang if we did.”
Va. Tech 10, UVa 0
Nov. 24, 2017 at UVa
UVa is shut out in a game for the first time since its 2011 loss to the Hokies. The 24th-ranked Hokies hold UVa to 191 yards of total offense, including only 5 yards rushing. Tech beats UVa for the 14th straight time and for the 18th time in the teams’ last 19 meetings. The teams combined for their fewest points since Tech beat UVa 6-0 in 1971.
Fuente said: “It’s an honor to get a chance to build on something special and be a part of something bigger than yourself, whether it’s the streak or just Virginia Tech and this football program.”
Virginia Tech DT Ricky Walker said: “Being able to keep the Cup in Blacksburg is great. We’re keeping it going for the guys that came before us, and for guys in the future. Just keeping that tradition going is a great feeling. We don’t want to be that team ... that loses to UVa.”
Va. Tech 34, UVa 31, OT
Nov. 23, 2018
It was the first OT game in the history of the series. With Tech down 31-24 with less than three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Ryan Willis teamed with Dalton Keene on a 45-yard pass on third down to keep the drive alive. Steven Peoples fumbled less than a minute later, but Hezekiah Grimsley fell on the ball for in the end zone for a touchdown. Brian Johnson’s 42-yard field goal in OT gave Tech the lead. A botched exchange between UVa quarterback Bryce Perkins and running back Jordan Ellis resulted in Tech's Emmanuel Belmar recovering Perkins' fumble to end the game. Tech kept its bowl hopes alive.
Walker said: "This is definitely the best game playing against these guys in my career. Just blow after blow, they make a play, we make a play … Just unbelievable stuff.”
