BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech has four players from its 2020 signing class planning on enrolling early.
The Hokies are expecting junior college running back Marco Lee, Kansas transfer running back Khalil Herbert, defensive end Derrell Bailey and offensive lineman Parker Clements to join the team in January.
All four verbal commits plan on signing their national letters of intent on Wednesday.
While it’s the fewest early enrollees during Justin Fuente’s tenure, Tech doesn’t have much room in this class with only four scholarship seniors (Ryan Willis, Reggie Floyd, Jovonn Quillen and Ishmiel Seisay) graduating. The Hokies will likely fall well short of the 21 student-athletes they signed in 2016 (Fuente's smallest class).
For Clements, a three-star offensive lineman out of South Carolina, the academic benefits to enrolling early were hard to ignore. He only recently made the decision to enroll in January, but is excited to start his college career in just a couple of weeks.
“It just kind of worked out,” Clements said. “I didn’t have a preference from the beginning or anything. They really thought it would benefit me based on the type of student I am, but I really just made the decision in the last week or two. They never pressured me or anything.”
Clements strong academic standing — he’s ranked No. 13 in his senior class at Lugoff-Elgin High School — allowed him to pull it off.
Lee was eager to make the jump to FBS after running for 1,600-plus yards and 13 touchdowns in two seasons at Coffeyville Community College. The running back grew up in a talent rich area in Columbus, Georgia and watched a number of his friends join power five programs since graduating high school.
His friendship with Virginia Tech defensive back Brion Murray also played a role. Murray and Lee are close friends thanks to the time they spent as teammates at Coffeyville Community College.
The playing time Murray and fellow junior college transfer Dashawn Crawford got after enrolling early in 2019 didn’t go unnoticed. Murray played on special teams and got reps in the secondary late in the season. The four freshmen from the 2019 class that enrolled early (wide receiver Elijah Bowick, offensive lineman Jesse Hanson, safeties Nyquee Hawkins and J.R. Walker) all redshirted.
Lee has one online course to finish up in the coming weeks and will be ready to enroll with his future classmates in January.
One of the more common reasons players have for not enrolling early is competing in spring and winter sports.
Tech verbal commit Tyree Saunders is playing basketball and closing out his senior year looking for a repeat state title in the 4x100 track relay. The Florida native said three-fourths of the team is returning.
“I want to get one last run,” Saunders said.
Saunders might not be enrolling early, but he’s not giving up hope of playing as a true freshman just as Tayvion Robinson did.
“With coach [Jafar] Williams, freshmen get a chance,” Saunders said. “I want a look. I’ve never been on the bench my whole life. I know college is different, but I’m going to put the work in and Virginia Tech gives freshmen a chance if they do everything right.”
Robinson along with Bryan Hudson and Doug Nester ended up in the starting lineup after enrolling early.
