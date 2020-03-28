Jesiah Davis, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver from Charlotte, confirmed Saturday on 247Sports that he has committed to Virginia's football team for the 2021 entering class.
Davis, who plays football and basketball at Providence Day School, also was listed with offers from Illinois, Liberty and Marshall.
He is the fifth rising senior to commit to UVa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.