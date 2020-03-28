UVa logo (copy) (copy) (copy)

Jesiah Davis, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver from Charlotte, confirmed Saturday on 247Sports that he has committed to Virginia's football team for the 2021 entering class.

Davis, who plays football and basketball at Providence Day School, also was listed with offers from Illinois, Liberty and Marshall.

He is the fifth rising senior to commit to UVa.

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

