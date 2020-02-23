BLACKSBURG — Virginia women’s basketball coach Tina Thompson put her players in charge of the scouting report for Sunday’s game at Virginia Tech.
They were up to the task.
The Cavaliers beat the Hokies 86-76 at Cassell Coliseum, snapping their rival’s four-game winning streak.
“Really, really big win,” Thompson said.
UVa (12-15, 7-9 ACC) was coming off a 62-47 loss at Duke.
“We did not take ownership of our responsibilities in that game. … We dropped the ball,” Thompson said. “So the importance of this game was even more heightened. So because of that, they had to have an understanding of what this game means and literally be responsible for everything in it.”
So she made the players more responsible for the Tech scouting report.
“It’s one thing to know it and understand what we’re supposed to, but then [to] have to talk each other through it and direct each other, it gives you a lot more ownership of it and just kind of a sense of what needs to be done,” Thompson said. “They did a really good job.”
The Hokies (20-7, 10-6) won 69-61 at UVa last month but shot just 36.7% from the field in the rematch.
“[Doing the scouting report] gave us confidence in what we know we can do, especially defensively,” UVa senior point guard Dominique Toussaint said.
Virginia wasn’t bad on offense, either. The Cavaliers shot a season-high 57.4% from the field, including 71.4% in the first quarter and 75% in the fourth.
“We were just patient, and we got the looks that we wanted to,” UVa senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby said. “We knew that Tech kind of struggles in [defending] the pick-and-roll offense.”
Willoughby and Toussaint each scored 29 points. It was the first time since November 2016 that two Cavaliers scored at least 20 points in the same game.
“These two put us on their backs,” Thompson said. “They had incredible offensive and defensive games.”
Toussaint’s 29 points were a career high. Toussaint, who entered the game averaging 10.5 points this season, was 11 of 17 from the field.
“It was just [about] finding the balance between being a facilitator and a scorer,” said Toussaint, who also had seven assists.
Willoughby, who entered the game averaging a league-high 19.5 points, was two points shy of tying her career high. She also had 10 rebounds.
Virginia Tech junior guard Aisha Sheppard scored a career-high 32 points. She made eight 3-pointers, not only tying the school single-game record for the second time this season but breaking the Cassell record as well.
Sheppard was just 3 of 16 from the field the past two games combined.
“Shooters shoot,” Sheppard said. “Struggled the last two games, but my mindset hasn’t changed. I still need to shoot. … Tonight it was just going in.”
The Hokies are now tied for fourth place with Florida State, which lost to Georgia Tech on Sunday, and Boston College, which beat Miami on Sunday. All three are 10-6 in ACC play. Duke (10-5) is now alone in third but visits nationally ranked North Carolina State on Monday.
“Very disappointing outcome,” Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. “We didn’t have it today.”
Tech point guard Taja Cole was supposed to guard Toussaint, and Tech forward Lydia Rivers was supposed to guard Willoughby.
But both Cole and Rivers got into foul trouble in the first quarter and headed to the bench for the rest of the half. Tech forward Trinity Baptiste got into foul trouble in the second quarter and joined them on the bench.
UVa led 27-18 after the first quarter and 45-40 at halftime. Toussaint and Willoughby combined for 29 first-half points.
“The early foul trouble, it just really threw us off,” Brooks said. “We weren’t sharp at all throughout the whole game. … We made countless mental mistakes.
“We were never in rhythm.”
The Hokies climbed back into the game, grabbing a 65-64 lead on a basket by Elizabeth Kitley (16 points) with 9:04 left in the fourth quarter.
But Willoughby and Toussaint answered with back-to-back layups to give UVa a 68-65 lead. Virginia led the rest of the way.
UVa was 9 of 12 from the field in the fourth quarter.
The Cavaliers, who are tied with North Carolina for ninth place, won for the fourth time in the last six games.
“We’re building our confidence,” Willoughby said.
