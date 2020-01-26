UVa logo

LOCAL WOMEN

Virginia 90, Notre Dame 60

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Four different players scored in double figures as the Cavaliers set several season highs for offensive output in their decisive win over the Fighting Irish.

The win marked the first win for UVa in the series since the Irish joined the ACC — a stretch of seven straight losses.

Freshman Carole Miller led the way for Virginia (8-12, 3-6) with 18 points, followed by Jocelyn Willoughby with 17, Shemera Williams with 15 and Dominique Toussaint with 14 points.

The 90-point output was the highest total since a 103-59 win over Central Connecticut in November 2017, while the 24-point lead at halftime and the 30-point final margin were Virginia’s biggest of the season.

Sam Brunelle led Notre Dame with 21 points, while Katlyn Gilbert added 16.

