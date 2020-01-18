Women’s basketball
Sunday
Virginia Tech at Virginia
3 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena
TV: ACC Network
Records: Virginia Tech 12-4, 2-3 ACC; UVa 7-10, 2-4.
Notes: Tech beat UVa 63-45 at Cassell Coliseum last February to snap a five-game losing streak in the series. … UVa's Jocelyn Willoughby leads the ACC in scoring with an average of 19.8 points. She has had four straight 20-point outings. … UVa's Shemera Williams is the reigning U.S. Basketball Writers Association national freshman of the week. She had nine points and nine steals in a Jan. 9 win over Duke and had 17 points in a Jan. 12 win over Boston College. … Aisha Sheppard averages 16.9 points for Tech and leads the ACC with an average of 3.13 3-pointers. Teammate Taja Cole has an ACC-best 6.3 assists per game. … UVa is coming off a Thursday loss at Wake Forest, while Tech has been idle since falling in overtime at Duke last weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.