Sunday

Virginia Tech at Virginia

3 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena

TV: ACC Network

Records: Virginia Tech 12-4, 2-3 ACC; UVa 7-10, 2-4.

Notes: Tech beat UVa 63-45 at Cassell Coliseum last February to snap a five-game losing streak in the series. … UVa's Jocelyn Willoughby leads the ACC in scoring with an average of 19.8 points. She has had four straight 20-point outings. … UVa's Shemera Williams is the reigning U.S. Basketball Writers Association national freshman of the week. She had nine points and nine steals in a Jan. 9 win over Duke and had 17 points in a Jan. 12 win over Boston College. … Aisha Sheppard averages 16.9 points for Tech and leads the ACC with an average of 3.13 3-pointers. Teammate Taja Cole has an ACC-best 6.3 assists per game. … UVa is coming off a Thursday loss at Wake Forest, while Tech has been idle since falling in overtime at Duke last weekend.

