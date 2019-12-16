North Carolina Virginia Basketball

Virginia guard Kihei Clark

 AP

The new Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll is out, and Virginia stayed in the No. 9 spot after an idle week.

Kansas is the new No. 1, in the wake of previous No. 1 Louisville losing to Texas Tech. Gonzaga is No. 2, with Louisville third and Duke fourth.

Florida State is No. 19.

North Carolina dropped out of the poll after losing to Wofford. Colorado, Seton Hall and Xavier also dropped out.

Washington, Penn State, Texas Tech and West Virginia have joined the Top 25.

Liberty, VCU, Richmond and Virginia Tech are in the "others receiving votes" category.

Here is the poll:

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Kansas (47) 9-1 1607 2

2. Gonzaga (15) 11-1 1552 6

3. Louisville (1) 10-1 1412 1

4. Duke (2) 9-1 1387 7

5. Ohio St. 9-1 1334 3

6. Kentucky 8-1 1231 8

7. Maryland 10-1 1207 4

8. Oregon 8-2 1172 10

9. Virginia 8-1 1121 9

10. Baylor 8-1 1062 11

11. Memphis 9-1 960 13

12. Auburn 9-0 939 12

13. Dayton 8-1 879 14

14. Michigan 8-3 723 5

15. Michigan St. 7-3 656 16

16. Arizona 10-2 631 15

17. Butler 10-1 553 18

18. Villanova 8-2 496 20

19. Florida St. 8-2 449 21

20. San Diego St. 10-0 431 25

21. Tennessee 7-2 367 19

22. Washington 7-2 213 -

23. Penn St. 9-2 182 -

24. Texas Tech 6-3 115 -

25. West Virginia 9-1 76 -

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 41, Xavier 40, Iowa 39, Wichita St. 31, Purdue 30, Liberty 25, Marquette 23, Indiana 23, VCU 21, Utah St. 14, Saint Mary's (Cal) 13, N Iowa 12, Colorado 12, Texas 10, Florida 7, DePaul 6, Georgetown 3, Richmond 3, Virginia Tech 3, LSU 3, Stanford 3, Seton Hall 3, Oklahoma St. 2, Duquesne 1, BYU 1, Arkansas 1.

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments