Virginia standout Jocelyn Willougbhy was chosen in the first round of the WNBA Draft on Friday night.
The Phoenix Mercury chose Willoughby with the 10th overall pick. Willoughby became the first Cavalier to be chosen in the WNBA Draft since Monica Wright was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in 2010.
After the draft, Phoenix traded her rights to the New York Liberty for Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.
Willoughby averaged a league-high 19.2 points as a senior this year, earning All-ACC first-team honors. She became only the second Cavalier to ever lead the ACC in scoring. The 6-foot forward also ranked 10th in the ACC in rebounding (7.7 rpg).
She was the first ACC player drafted Friday.
There were three rounds of the draft, with 12 picks in each round.
Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu was taken by New York with the No. 1 overall pick.
Ionescu set the NCAA record for triple-doubles and was the first college player to have over 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in her career. Ionescu was one of three first-round picks for New York.
“I’ve been working for this for my entire basketball career and super excited to see that come to fruition,” Ionescu said. “I just say I’m very humbled and excited for the opportunity.”
Ducks teammate Satou Sabally went second to Dallas. It’s the third time in the history of the draft that the top two picks were from the same program.
Lauren Cox of Baylor went third to Indiana and Chennedy Carter of Texas A&M was the fourth pick by Atlanta.
Dallas took Princeton’s Bella Alarie, the daughter of former Duke and NBA player Mark Alarie, with the fifth pick. She was only the second Ivy League player to ever be drafted that high.
New York took UConn star Megan Walker, a former standout at Monacan High School in Chesterfield County, with the No. 9 overall pick.
New York chose Louisville’s Jazmine Jones with the 12th overall pick.
Notable picks in the second round included Louisville’s Kylee Shook, who was taken by New York; Duke’s Leaonna Odom, who also went to New York; and Miami’s Beatrice Mompremier, who went to Los Angeles.
Third-round picks of note included Clemson’s Kobi Thornton, who was drafted by Atlanta; James Madison’s Kamiah Smalls, who went to Indiana; Duke’s Haley Gorecki, who went to Seattle; and Florida State’s Kiah Gillespie, who went to Chicago.
The league held the draft virtually, with players and the commissioner in their own homes.
