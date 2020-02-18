When underclassmen De’Andre Hunter, Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome turned pro after Virginia’s national championship season, gone with them was more than 75 percent of UVa’s 3-point offense.
Guy had made 120 3-pointers, followed by Jerome with 79 and Hunter with 46.
Of the returnees, only Kihei Clark made as many as 20, going 29 of 85.
So what were the chances that Virginia would be winning games with its 3-point shooting this year?
The chances got a lot better with the arrival of Italian-born Tomas Woldetensae, a 6-foot-5 wing from Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa.
It was Woldetensae whose 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds remaining Saturday night lifted UVa past North Carolina 64-62 at the Dean Smith Center.
Woldetensae was 6-of-12 from the field in the win, including 6-for-10 on 3-pointers. He had connected on seven 3-pointers against Wake Forest and Louisville.
All three of those games were on the road, where he is 26-of-52 from beyond the arc, as compared to his 3-point attempts at John Paul Jones Arena, where he is 18-of-62.
“If he can continue that road success and maybe Casey [Morsell] or somebody else can make shots at home, we’ll be pretty good,” assistant coach Jason Williford said Tuesday.
Virginia has not made a habit of mining the junior-college ranks, but Devin Smith came out of there to score 1,131 points for UVa from the 2002-03 season through the 2004-05 season and Drew Kennedy averaged 12.9 points from 1985-86 through 1986-87.
It’s hard to say where Virginia (17-7, 9-5) would be without Woldetensae, who signed May 13.
A key figure in the Woldetensae recruiting was Kyle Getter, a former assistant coach at Radford and Liberty who joined the UVa staff in 2018 as director of recruiting/player development. Getter knew the coach at Indian Hills, Hank Plona.
UVa’s staff also had heard about Woldetensae from former James Madison head coach Matt Brady, who is now an assistant at Maryland (which did not have an opening at the time).
“I personally have not had a lot of interaction with JUCO kids,” said Williford, a former Virginia player who returned to Charlottesville after serving as assistant at American University and Boston U. “Tomas might be the third JUCO guy or the fourth JUCO guy that Virginia has ever recruited. I personally have not recruited many jukes. But am I surprised at what he’s done? Yes and no. The kid works extremely hard.”
Woldetensae was 7-for-36 from the field in his first seven games.
“I know it takes some time [to adjust] for these JUCO guys, much less a kid from Italy who hasn’t played a whole lot of basketball,” Williford said. “It’s a testament to his work ethic.”
Woldetensae suffered a broken wrist during the 2018-2019 season at Indian Hills, which is another reason that he was unheralded.
“I want to say that he missed from the middle part to the end of his year last year,” Williford said. “We went on game films and the recommendation of his coach, Hank, at Indian Hills.”
Williford said Woldetensae is “big time” into architecture and photography and loves to draw.
He was big time into basketball on Saturday at the Dean Dome.
“We walked in here and for me, personally, it was my first time here,” Woldetensae said after his game-winning shot. “I was appreciative of the moment and living it.
“I believe in myself. Signing that UVa paper and going to UVa, I knew it would be a challenge. I was looking for that challenge. Therefore, I’m glad that it came through.”
