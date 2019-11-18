Jones helps No. 2 Duke pull away from Georgia State

The new Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll is out, and Virginia has moved up two spots to No. 7.

In the wake of Kentucky's loss, Duke is the new No. 1. Louisville is No. 2.

Michigan State, which faces Virginia Tech in Maui next Monday, is No. 3.

North Carolina is No. 5.

After beating LSU, VCU has rejoined the Top 25 after a one-week absence. VCU checks in at No. 21.

Among the teams in the "others receiving votes" category are Vermont, which visits UVa on Tuesday; Virginia Tech; and Liberty.

Here is the poll:

The Top Twenty Five

By The Associated Press

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Duke (52);4-0;1608;2

2. Louisville (8);4-0;1501;4

3. Michigan St. (4);2-1;1496;3

4. Kansas;2-1;1389;5

5. North Carolina;3-0;1262;6

6. Maryland;3-0;1240;7

7. Virginia (1);3-0;1232;9

8. Gonzaga;4-0;1227;8

9. Kentucky;2-1;1110;1

10. Ohio St.;3-0;1006;16

11. Oregon;4-0;998;14

12. Texas Tech;3-0;947;11

13. Seton Hall;3-1;837;12

14. Arizona;4-0;644;19

15. Utah St.;4-0;619;17

16. Memphis;3-1;574;13

17. Villanova;2-1;560;10

18. Xavier;4-0;463;21

19. Auburn;4-0;420;22

20. Tennessee;3-0;402;—

21. VCU;4-0;365;—

22. Texas;4-0;238;—

23. Colorado;2-0;208;25

24. Baylor;2-1;179;24

25. Washington;2-1;150;20

Others receiving votes: Florida St. 91, Florida 67, LSU 61, Saint Mary's 55, Evansville 43, Oklahoma 29, Vermont 11, Michigan 11, Marquette 11, Purdue 11, Butler 10, Mississippi St. 9, Virginia Tech 7, West Virginia 6, Providence 5, Wisconsin 5, Liberty 4, Arkansas 3, Missouri 2, UConn 2, Southern Cal 2, New Mexico 2, San Diego St. 2,

