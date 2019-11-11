The new Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll is out, and Virginia has moved up two spots to No. 9.
Kentucky is the new No. 1, with Duke No. 2 and Michigan State No. 3. Louisville is No. 4 and North Carolina No. 6.
VCU has dropped out of the Top 25, despite having a 2-0 mark, and is now first in the "also receiving votes" category.
Here is the poll:
The Top Twenty Five
By The Associated Press
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Kentucky (64);2-0;1622;2
2. Duke;2-0;1538;4
3. Michigan St.;1-1;1451;1
4. Louisville (1);2-0;1425;5
5. Kansas;1-1;1354;3
6. North Carolina;2-0;1187;9
7. Maryland;2-0;1166;7
8. Gonzaga;2-0;1136;8
9. Virginia;2-0;1134;11
10. Villanova;1-0;1064;10
11. Texas Tech;2-0;888;13
12. Seton Hall;2-0;869;12
13. Memphis;2-0;828;14
14. Oregon;2-0;804;15
15. Florida;1-1;616;6
16. Ohio St.;2-0;544;18
17. Utah St.;2-0;507;17
18. Saint Mary's;1-0;438;20
19. Arizona;2-0;415;21
20. Washington;1-0;373;—
21. Xavier;2-0;370;19
22. Auburn;2-0;247;24
23. LSU;1-0;237;22
24. Baylor;1-1;179;16
25. Colorado;1-0;151;—
Others receiving votes: VCU 137, Florida St. 112, Texas 95, Marquette 67, Tennessee 49, Providence 23, Purdue 21, Houston 18, Utah 14, Missouri 13, Arkansas 11, Mississippi St. 9, Georgetown 4, Liberty 3, San Diego St. 2, Creighton 1, Dayton 1, Northeastern 1, Vermont 1.
