UMass Virginia Basketball

Virginia's Jay Huff reacts during a win over UMass.

 Jessica Hill

The new Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll is out, and Virginia is still checking in at No. 7.

Duke remains No. 1.

Michigan State, which plays Virginia Tech in Maui today, is still No. 3.

VCU moved up one spot to No. 20.

Here is the poll:

The Top Twenty Five

By The Associated Press

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Duke (53);6-0;1610;1

2. Louisville (7);6-0;1512;2

3. Michigan St. (4);3-1;1500;3

4. Kansas;3-1;1383;4

5. Maryland;5-0;1262;6

6. North Carolina;4-0;1260;5

7. Virginia (1);6-0;1232;7

8. Gonzaga;6-0;1222;8

9. Kentucky;5-1;1090;9

10. Ohio St.;5-0;1033;10

11. Oregon;5-0;1006;11

12. Texas Tech;5-0;933;12

13. Seton Hall;4-1;866;13

14. Arizona;6-0;716;14

15. Utah St.;7-0;702;15

16. Memphis;5-1;587;16

17. Tennessee;4-0;490;20

18. Auburn;5-0;488;19

19. Baylor;5-1;450;24

20. VCU;5-0;426;21

21. Colorado;4-0;290;23

22. Villanova;4-2;247;17

23. Washington;5-1;228;25

24. Florida;5-2;148;—

25. Xavier;6-1;139;18

Others receiving votes: Florida St. 137, Oklahoma 22, Saint Mary's (Cal) 22, Butler 21, LSU 19, Texas 16, Arkansas 13, Michigan 12, Penn St. 10, Purdue 10, Liberty 6, Wisconsin 4, Cincinnati 3, Missouri 3, San Diego St. 2, Vermont 2, Dayton 1, Georgetown 1, Mississippi St. 1.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments