APTOPIX NCAA Purdue Virginia Basketball (copy)

Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite (center) reacts with teammates Kyle Guy and Jack Salt (33) after hitting a shot to send the game into overtime in the NCAA South Regional final.

 Michael Conroy

The Virginia radio network will rebroadcast the UVa men's basketball team's 2019 Elite Eight, Final Four and NCAA championship games this week.

The Purdue game will air at 7 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the Auburn game at 7 pm. Thursday and the Texas Tech game at 7 p.m. Friday. The games will not only air on the UVa network but also on SiriusXM Ch. 371, the Virginia Sports app and the TuneIn Radio app.

A pregame show will air at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, featuring interviews with Mamadi Diakite and Kihei Clark.

