The Virginia radio network will rebroadcast the UVa men's basketball team's 2019 Elite Eight, Final Four and NCAA championship games this week.
The Purdue game will air at 7 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the Auburn game at 7 pm. Thursday and the Texas Tech game at 7 p.m. Friday. The games will not only air on the UVa network but also on SiriusXM Ch. 371, the Virginia Sports app and the TuneIn Radio app.
A pregame show will air at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, featuring interviews with Mamadi Diakite and Kihei Clark.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.