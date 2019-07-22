Clemson is once again a heavy preseason favorite in the ACC.
The Tigers received 170 of 173 votes in the preseason media poll to win their fifth straight conference title. Syracuse received two votes and Virginia received on vote.
Clemson finished 15-0 last season in winning their second College Football Playoff title in three seasons.
Virginia was picked to win the Coastal Division (82 first-place votes; 1,003 points) after going 8-4 last year with a 28-0 win in the Belk Bowl. Miami was picked to finish second (55 first-place votes; 922 points) and Virginia Tech was picked to finish third (20 first-place votes; 827 points).
All seven Coastal Division teams received at least one first-place vote.
In the Atlantic Division, Clemson led the way with 171 first-place votes (1,209 total points), Syracuse was picked to finish second (two first-place votes; 913 points) and Florida State was picked third (753 points).
ACC Championship Votes
- Clemson – 170
- Syracuse – 2
- Virginia – 1
Atlantic Division (First place votes in parenthesis)
- Clemson (171) – 1,209
- Syracuse (2) – 913
- Florida State – 753
- NC State – 666
- Boston College – 588
- Wake Forest – 462
- Louisville – 253
Coastal Division (First place votes in parenthesis)
- Virginia (82) – 1,003
- Miami (55) – 992
- Virginia Tech (20) – 827
- Pitt (8) – 691
- Duke (6) –566
- North Carolina (1) – 463
- Georgia Tech (1) – 302