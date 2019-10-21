The preseason Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll is out, and it includes two teams from the commonwealth.
Defending NCAA champ Virginia is No. 11 in the media poll. VCU, which also made the NCAAs last year, is No. 25.
Michigan State tops the preseason poll, with Kentucky No. 2, Kansas No. 3, Duke No. 4 and Louisville No. 5.
North Carolina checks in at No. 9.
Liberty is in the "also receiving votes" category with two points, thanks to yours truly picking the Flames No. 24.
Here is the poll:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Michigan St. (60)
|32-7
|1619
|5
|2. Kentucky (2)
|30-7
|1497
|7
|3. Kansas (3)
|26-10
|1457
|17
|4. Duke
|32-6
|1399
|1
|5. Louisville
|20-14
|1386
|-
|6. Florida
|20-16
|1313
|-
|7. Maryland
|23-11
|1134
|-
|8. Gonzaga
|33-4
|1096
|4
|9. North Carolina
|29-7
|1060
|3
|10. Villanova
|26-10
|1048
|23
|11. Virginia
|35-3
|1007
|2
|12. Seton Hall
|20-14
|863
|-
|13. Texas Tech
|31-7
|837
|9
|14. Memphis
|22-14
|773
|-
|15. Oregon
|25-13
|742
|-
|16. Baylor
|20-14
|523
|-
|17. Utah St.
|28-7
|491
|25
|18. Ohio St.
|20-15
|407
|-
|19. Xavier
|19-16
|356
|-
|20. Saint Mary's (Cal)
|22-12
|330
|-
|21. Arizona
|17-15
|265
|-
|22. LSU
|28-7
|234
|12
|23. Purdue
|26-10
|230
|13
|24. Auburn
|30-10
|210
|14
|25. VCU
|25-8
|193
|-
Others receiving votes: Washington 164, Colorado 152, Tennessee 78, Marquette 68, Florida St. 36, Davidson 34, Harvard 24, Illinois 14, Missouri 13, Mississippi St. 12, Houston 11, Georgetown 11, Cincinnati 8, Notre Dame 7, Creighton 4, Syracuse 3, NC State 3, Vermont 2, Alabama 2, Southern Cal 2, Liberty 2, Michigan 2, Dayton 1, Colgate 1, Providence 1.
