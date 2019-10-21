bennett

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett celebrates with guard Ty Jerome (left) after UVa beat Texas Tech in the national title game in April. Virginia won 85-77 in overtime to give Bennett and the school their first men’s basketball national title.

 Associated Press | File April

The preseason Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll is out, and it includes two teams from the commonwealth.

Defending NCAA champ Virginia is No. 11 in the media poll. VCU, which also made the NCAAs last year, is No. 25.

Michigan State tops the preseason poll, with Kentucky No. 2, Kansas No. 3, Duke No. 4 and Louisville No. 5.

North Carolina checks in at No. 9.

Liberty is in the "also receiving votes" category with two points, thanks to yours truly picking the Flames No. 24.

Here is the poll:

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' preseason 2018-19 men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2018-19 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year's final ranking:

 RecordPtsPrv
1. Michigan St. (60)32-716195
2. Kentucky (2)30-714977
3. Kansas (3)26-10145717
4. Duke32-613991
5. Louisville20-141386-
6. Florida20-161313-
7. Maryland23-111134-
8. Gonzaga33-410964
9. North Carolina29-710603
10. Villanova26-10104823
11. Virginia35-310072
12. Seton Hall20-14863-
13. Texas Tech31-78379
14. Memphis22-14773-
15. Oregon25-13742-
16. Baylor20-14523-
17. Utah St.28-749125
18. Ohio St.20-15407-
19. Xavier19-16356-
20. Saint Mary's (Cal)22-12330-
21. Arizona17-15265-
22. LSU28-723412
23. Purdue26-1023013
24. Auburn30-1021014
25. VCU25-8193-

Others receiving votes: Washington 164, Colorado 152, Tennessee 78, Marquette 68, Florida St. 36, Davidson 34, Harvard 24, Illinois 14, Missouri 13, Mississippi St. 12, Houston 11, Georgetown 11, Cincinnati 8, Notre Dame 7, Creighton 4, Syracuse 3, NC State 3, Vermont 2, Alabama 2, Southern Cal 2, Liberty 2, Michigan 2, Dayton 1, Colgate 1, Providence 1.

