The new Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll is out, and Virginia has risen two spots to No. 5.
Louisville moved up one spot to No. 1 in the wake of former No. 1 Duke's loss to Stephen F. Austin.
Michigan went from unranked to No. 4 after winning three games to claim the Battle 4 Atlantis, including wins over UNC and Gonzaga.
North Carolina, which visits UVa on Sunday, fell one spot to No. 7.
Duke, which visits Virginia Tech on Friday, fell from No. 1 to No. 10.
Michigan State, which lost to Virginia Tech in Maui, fell from No. 3 to No. 11.
Dayton, which beat the Hokies in Maui, cracked the poll at No. 19.
Florida State and Butler also cracked the poll.
VCU dropped out of the Top 25, as did Texas Tech, Florida and Xavier.
Here is the poll:
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Louisville (48) 7-0 1599 2
2. Kansas (3) 6-1 1497 4
3. Maryland 8-0 1446 5
4. Michigan (9) 7-0 1429 -
5. Virginia (5) 7-0 1424 7
6. Ohio St. 7-0 1244 10
7. North Carolina 6-1 1162 6
8. Kentucky 6-1 1096 9
9. Gonzaga 8-1 1095 8
10. Duke 7-1 1083 1
11. Michigan St. 5-2 964 3
12. Arizona 9-0 875 14
13. Oregon 6-2 785 11
14. Auburn 7-0 698 18
15. Memphis 6-1 652 16
16. Seton Hall 6-2 629 13
17. Florida St. 7-1 562 -
18. Baylor 5-1 466 19
19. Dayton 5-1 386 -
20. Colorado 6-0 371 21
21. Tennessee 6-1 331 17
22. Washington 5-1 222 23
23. Villanova 5-2 192 22
24. Butler 7-0 165 -
25. Utah St. 7-1 112 15
Others receiving votes: Florida 111, Xavier 91, San Diego St. 89, Saint Mary's (Cal) 86, Oklahoma St. 85, Texas Tech 43, West Virginia 28, Purdue 24, DePaul 18, Arkansas 17, Indiana 13, Penn St. 9, Stephen F Austin 7, Oklahoma 6, Liberty 5, Notre Dame 2, Richmond 2, VCU 2, SMU 1, Delaware 1.
