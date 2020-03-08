It's time to send my penultimate men's basketball ballot of the season to the Associated Press.
I kicked out Iowa after it lost at home to Purdue and fell at Illinois.
I evicted Penn State after it lost at home to Michigan State and fell at Northwestern.
I booted Houston after it lost at UConn and beat Memphis.
Here is the ballot.
1. Kansas (28-3) stays here after beating TCU and winning at Texas Tech to claim the Big 12 regular-season title. Next: the Big 12 tournament.
2. Gonzaga (29-2) stays here after an idle week. Next: San Francisco on Monday in the West Coast Conference semis.
3. Dayton (29-2) moves up a spot after winning at Rhode Island and beating George Washington. Next: the A-10 tournament.
4. Florida State (26-5) moves up four spots after winning at Notre Dame and beating Boston College to win the ACC regular-season title. Next: the ACC tournament.
5. San Diego State (30-2) drops two spots after beating Air Force and Boise State and then losing to Utah State in the final seconds in the Mountain West title game. Next: the NCAAs.
6. Baylor (26-4) falls one spot after beating Texas Tech in OT and losing at West Virginia. Next: the Big 12 tournament.
7. Michigan State (22-9) moves up four spots after winning at Penn State and beating Ohio State to earn a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. Next: the Big Ten tournament.
8. Creighton (24-7) moves up eight spots after beating Georgetown and Seton Hall to win a share of the Big East regular-season title. Next: the Big East tournament.
9. Villanova (24-7) moves up eight spots after winning at Seton Hall and at Georgetown to earn a share of the Big East regular-season title. Next: the Big East tournament.
10. Oregon (24-7) stays here after beating California and Stanford to win the Pac-12 regular-season title. Next: the Pac-12 tournament.
11. Kentucky (25-6) drops five spots after losing at home to Tennessee and winning at Florida. Next: the SEC regular-season champs head into the SEC tournament.
12. Ohio State (21-10) stays here after beating Illinois and losing at Michigan State. Next: the Big Ten tournament.
13. Maryland (24-7) drops four spots after losing at Rutgers and bouncing back to beat Maryland and earn a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. Next: the Big Ten tournament.
14. BYU (24-7) stays here after an idle week. Next: a good game against Saint Mary's in the West Coast Conference semis.
15. Virginia (23-7) moves up five spots after winning at Miami and beating Louisville. Next: the ACC tournament.
16. Louisville (24-7) falls three spots after losing at UVa. Next: the ACC tournament.
17. Seton Hall (21-9) falls 10 spots after losing at home to Villanova and losing at Creighton. Next: Seton Hall, which still nabbed a share of the Big East regular-season title, heads into the Big East tournament.
18. Duke (25-6) moves up three spots after beating N.C. State and North Carolina. Next: the ACC tournament.
19. Wisconsin (21-10) moves up three spots after beating Northwestern and winning at Indiana to claim a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. Next: the Big Ten tournament.
20. Auburn (25-6) falls five spots after losing at home to Texas A&M and winning at Tennessee. Next: the SEC tournament.
21. Stephen F. Austin (28-3) moves up two spots after winning at Abilene Christian and beating Sam Houston State to win the Southland Conference regular-season title. Next: the Southland tournament.
22. East Tennessee State (29-4) moves up two spots after beating VMI and Western Carolina to advance to the Southern Conference title game. Next: Wofford in the SoCon final Monday.
23. West Virginia (21-10) returns to my ballot after a two-week absence after winning at Iowa State and knocking off Baylor. Next: the Big 12 tournament.
24. Illinois (21-10) returns to my ballot after a three-week absence after losing at Ohio State and beating Iowa. Next: the Big Ten tournament.
25. For this last spot, I looked hard at Utah State, Liberty and Butler. But in the end, I decided to put Providence (19-12) on my ballot here. The Friars have won eight of their last 10 games, including the past six. This 10-game stretch includes a win at Butler, a win over Creighton, a win over Seton Hall, a win over Marquette, a win at Villanova and a win over Xavier. On the basis of this span, I am giving Providence the No. 25 spot. Next for Providence: a big duel with Butler in the Big East tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.