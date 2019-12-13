Virginia midfielder Joe Bell and goalie Colin Shutler have been named first-team All-Americans by the United Soccer Coaches organization.
Bell entered Friday's NCAA semifinals with six goals and four assists. He is one of three finalists for the Hermann Trophy, which goes to the national player of the year.
Shutler has an NCAA-best 15 shutouts this year and has the lowest goals-against average (0.40) in the nation.
UVa defender Henry Kessler made the second team, while UVa forward Daryl Dike (seven goals, eight assists) made the third team.
The four honorees matched the UVa record set in 1992.
