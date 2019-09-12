Tony

The full schedule has been announced for the UVa men's basketball team, including dates for its ACC games.

In games of note, UVa will host UNC on Dec. 7 and host Virginia Tech on Jan. 4. UVa will host Duke on Feb. 29.

Here is the schedule:

Wed. Nov. 6: at Syracuse, ACC Network

Sun Nov. 10: JMU

Sat. Nov. 16: Columbia

Tues. Nov. 19: Vermont

Sat. Nov. 23: UMass (at Uncasville, Conn.), noon, ESPNEWS

Sun. Nov. 24: Ariz. State or St. John’s (at Uncasville, Conn.)

Wed. Nov. 27: Maine

Wed. Dec. 4: at Purdue, 7:15 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Sat. Dec. 7: North Carolina, ACC Network

Wed. Dec. 18: Stony Brook

Sun Dec. 22: South Carolina

Sun. Dec. 29: Navy

Sat. Jan. 4: Virginia Tech, NBC Sports Washington

Tues. Jan. 7: at Boston College, ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU or ACC Network

Sat. Jan. 11: Syracuse, ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU

Wed. Jan. 15: at Florida State, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Sat. Jan. 18: at Georgia Tech, ACC Network

Mon. Jan. 20: N.C. State, ESPN

Sun. Jan. 26: at Wake Forest

Wed. Jan. 29: Florida State, ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU

Wed. Feb. 5: Clemson, NBC Sports Washington

Sat. Feb. 8: at Louisville, ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU

Tues. Feb. 11: Notre Dame, ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU

Sat. Feb. 15: at North Carolina, ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU

Wed. Feb. 19: Boston College, ACC Network

Sat. Feb. 22: at Pitt, ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU

Wed. Feb. 26: at Virginia Tech, ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU or ACC Network

Sat. Feb. 29: Duke, ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU

Wed. March 4: at Miami, ACC Network

Sat. March 7: Louisville, ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU

March 10-14: ACC Tournament (Greensboro)

