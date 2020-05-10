The president of the University of Virginia says he hopes college football can be played this fall, though he cautioned that he does not expect it to seem like “normal football seasons.”
James Ryan told CBS’ “Face The Nation” on Sunday that athletic director Carla Williams and football coach Bronco Mendenhall are committed to a safe return to play, but that nothing will proceed until medical officials say it’s safe to resume workouts.
“We’re taking it day by day,” Ryan said. “Obviously, we need to have students back on grounds before football can begin.”
Virginia is coming off a season in which it won the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division championship. The Cavaliers also have recently won national championships in men’s basketball, soccer, tennis and lacrosse.
“Our hope, obviously, is that there’s a football season this fall,” Ryan said. “I don’t imagine it will look like normal football seasons just like I don’t imagine even if we have all students back on grounds it will look like a normal semester. It will not be a normal semester next fall.”
Don't open it up until it's safe, even if it is 2021. Cases and deaths are currently not going down. The governor will know what to do. Be patient.
