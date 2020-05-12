Virginia announced the signing of St. Francis grad transfer wide receiver Ra’Shaun Henry on Tuesday.
Henry, who has one year of eligibility left, was first-team All-NEC last year with a league-leading 90 catches (No. 4 in FCS) and 1,118 receiving yards (No. 14 in FCS). He closed out the 2019 season with an impressive stretch averaging 10 catches and 155 yards over his team’s final five games. He played in 32 career games for the Red Flash making 14 starts.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder is a Texas native who graduated from Copperas Cove High School.
“He brings experience, a dynamic play-maker and a really good person,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said in a video he posted on social media. “[It's a] really strong high school program from Texas where he comes from, and he’s anxious to prove himself at the next level and we have a great need and a program that will really help him reach his potential.”
Virginia graduated two of its top three receivers, Hasise Dubois and Joe Reed, from 2019. Dubois had 75 catches for 1,062 yards with six touchdowns in 2019. Reed had 77 catches for 679 yards with seven touchdowns. The two were also the team’s most productive receivers in 2018.
The program added Mississippi State grad transfer quarterback Keytaon Thompson to the roster on May 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.