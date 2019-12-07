CHARLOTTE — Virginia fans did not want to pass up the chance to watch their team make its first appearance in the ACC football championship game.
Although greatly outnumbered by their Clemson counterparts, thousands of UVa supporters made the trip to the Queen City to root on the Cavaliers at Bank of America Stadium.
Steve Nichols and Denise Houchins of Roanoke bought their tickets for $40 apiece on Ticketmaster after UVa beat Virginia Tech in the teams' regular-season finale to earn the Coastal Division crown and a berth in the title game.
"He wouldn't let me buy them any earlier. I was trying to buy them for about three weeks," Houchins said outside the stadium before the game.
"Bad luck," Nichols said.
UVa snapped a 15-game losing streak in the series with Virginia Tech.
Nichols was thrilled with that win. So he wasn't too concerned with how underdog UVa would do against third-ranked Clemson in the title game.
"After the Tech game, I was just happy to get that [streak] over with. So this is like icing on the cake," Nichols said. "I want a good showing. I don't expect to win."
UVa graduate Cecilia Baber of Charlottesville and her husband, Barry, who works for UVa, also drove down Saturday for Saturday night's game.
"We're hoping that this is one of those games we will remember 25 years later," Cecilia Baber said.
The couple decided to buy tickets from Ticketmaster for $75 apiece the day after UVa beat Tech.
"It's the first time UVa's been in the ACC championship," Barry Baber said. "We have a chance go against a top team in the country. We have nothing to lose, everything to gain."
Hunter McMillan and Savannah Miller of Rural Retreat also drove down to Charlotte on Saturday. They planned to head home right after the game.
It was their first time at Bank of America Stadium.
"It's wild," McMillan said.
McMillan bought the two tickets for $100 combined from a friend who is a Tech fan after UVa beat the Hokies.
"I got cheap tickets and I was like, 'Well, let's go.’ It's not that far a drive," he said.
Former UVa baseball player Ryan Gilleland of Forest attended the game with his wife, Tech graduate Kylie Gilleland, and their sons, Beckett and Merrick.
"You never know if they're going to make it back, so we told [the kids], 'If they make it, we're going to go,’" said Ryan Gilleland, who is Jefferson Forest's baseball coach.
The family had also attended UVa's win over the visiting Hokies.
"It was great," Ryan Gilleland said. "Not so good for her."
"Bad," Kylie Gilleland said.
"Now she knows how we felt for 15 years," Ryan Gilleland said.
The Gilleland family drove to Charlotte on Saturday. They attended the ACC FanFest at the Charlotte Convention Center before the game.
"We were the only Virginia fans there," Ryan Gilleland cracked.
The Gillelands planned to spend the night in Charlotte and drive home Sunday.
UVa has a good shot to receive a berth Sunday to the Orange Bowl, which will be played Dec. 30 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
The Gillelands would love to be there, too.
"We're trying to make that happen, if that's what happens. Who knows the next time we'll be able to get there," Ryan Gilleland said. "We've done a lot of Tech and Virginia bowls over the years."
They bought their upper-deck tickets to the title game from UVa for $75 apiece.
"Not as bad as what the Orange bowl tickets are looking like," Ryan Gilleland said. "Orange Bowl, I don't know, I'm going to have to pick up a second job to pay for those tickets."
Buddies Nehemiah Lesesane and Nathan Hann of Charlottesville were also on hand Saturday.
"[Making the title game] means a lot, not just for UVa but the city itself," Hann said. "You can go back to the stuff that happened in August [2017, when white supremacists marched in Charlottesville and Hannah Heyer was killed], and that really brought the town's reputation down a few years ago. The sports programs at UVa really brought the city back …"
"Together," Lesesane continued. "Showed people what the true meaning of our city was is."
Brookville High School girls basketball and softball coach Gary Ferguson attended the game with his wife, Alicia, their daughter, Ashley, and one of Ashley's friends.
The Lynchburg resident said UVa making the title game was "a dream come true."
"They've done a great job this year of getting here," he said. "It's almost like we're playing with house money. No expectations."
This was the second straight year the Cavaliers played at Bank of America Stadium. UVa won the Belk Bowl in Charlotte last year.
The Fergusons attended the BelK Bowl last December, but they still wanted to return to Charlotte on Saturday.
"Anytime you can go three hours down the road and have a chance to see Virginia play, that's gold," Gary Ferguson said.
