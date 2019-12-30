The new Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll is out, and Virginia has dropped three spots to No. 19.
UVa was jumped by West Virginia (which had a big win over Ohio State and moved up to No. 16), Kentucky (which had a big win over Louisville and rose to No. 17) and Florida State (which moved up to No. 18).
Gonzaga remained No. 1, with Duke moving up two spots to No. 2.
Louisville dropped to No. 7.
Washington fell out of the Top 25 and was replaced by Gregg Marshall's Wichita State squad.
Here is the poll:
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 29, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (63) 13-1 1621 1
2. Duke (1) 11-1 1516 4
3. Kansas (1) 10-2 1497 5
4. Oregon 11-2 1361 6
5. Ohio St. 11-2 1277 2
6. Baylor 9-1 1267 7
7. Louisville 11-2 1196 3
8. Auburn 12-0 1159 8
9. Memphis 11-1 1055 9
10. Villanova 9-2 970 10
11. Butler 12-1 883 12
12. Michigan 10-3 880 11
13. San Diego St. 13-0 780 15
14. Michigan St. 10-3 747 14
15. Maryland 11-2 720 13
16. West Virginia 11-1 719 22
17. Kentucky 9-3 674 19
18. Florida St. 11-2 531 17
19. Virginia 10-2 506 16
20. Dayton 10-2 483 18
21. Penn St. 11-2 312 20
22. Texas Tech 9-3 175 23
23. Iowa 10-3 137 25
24. Wichita St. 11-1 135 -
25. Arizona 10-3 113 24
Others receiving votes: Colorado 74, Xavier 58, DePaul 47, Washington 40, N Iowa 32, Utah St. 30, Saint Mary's (Cal) 28, Marquette 27, Arkansas 19, Purdue 12, Georgetown 10, Creighton 10, Indiana 5, Houston 4, St. John's 3, Virginia Tech 3, ETSU 2, Seton Hall 2, BYU 2, Stanford 1, Yale 1, Florida 1.
