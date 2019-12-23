bennett

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett watches his team play Sunday.

 ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS

The new Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll is out, and Virginia has dropped nine spots to No. 16 in the wake of its home loss to South Carolina.

Gonzaga is the new No. 1 in the wake of Kansas losing at Villanova.

Ohio State is No. 2, with Louisville No. 3 and Duke No. 4.

Florida State is No. 17.

Iowa cracked the Top 25, while Tennessee dropped out.

Liberty and Virginia Tech are in the "others receiving votes" category.

Here is the poll:

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (54) 13-1 1608 2

2. Ohio St. (9) 11-1 1520 5

3. Louisville (1) 11-1 1460 3

4. Duke (1) 10-1 1429 4

5. Kansas 9-2 1388 1

6. Oregon 10-2 1286 8

7. Baylor 9-1 1207 10

8. Auburn 11-0 1107 12

9. Memphis 10-1 1040 11

10. Villanova 9-2 950 18

11. Michigan 9-3 889 14

12. Butler 11-1 853 17

13. Maryland 10-2 785 7

14. Michigan St. 9-3 775 15

15. San Diego St. 12-0 763 20

16. Virginia 9-2 595 9

17. Florida St. 10-2 583 19

18. Dayton 9-2 541 13

19. Kentucky 8-3 411 6

20. Penn St. 10-2 332 23

21. Washington 9-2 326 22

22. West Virginia 10-1 229 25

23. Texas Tech 8-3 178 24

24. Arizona 10-3 153 16

25. Iowa 9-3 125 -

Others receiving votes: Wichita St. 112, Colorado 79, Xavier 68, DePaul 54, Indiana 45, Liberty 40, Utah St. 36, Saint Mary's (Cal) 29, Marquette 28, Tennessee 24, N Iowa 23, Creighton 12, Purdue 11, Georgetown 9, Stanford 7, BYU 4, St. John's 4, Virginia Tech 3, Seton Hall 2, ETSU 1, Yale 1.

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments