The new Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll is out, and Virginia has dropped nine spots to No. 16 in the wake of its home loss to South Carolina.
Gonzaga is the new No. 1 in the wake of Kansas losing at Villanova.
Ohio State is No. 2, with Louisville No. 3 and Duke No. 4.
Florida State is No. 17.
Iowa cracked the Top 25, while Tennessee dropped out.
Liberty and Virginia Tech are in the "others receiving votes" category.
Here is the poll:
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (54) 13-1 1608 2
2. Ohio St. (9) 11-1 1520 5
3. Louisville (1) 11-1 1460 3
4. Duke (1) 10-1 1429 4
5. Kansas 9-2 1388 1
6. Oregon 10-2 1286 8
7. Baylor 9-1 1207 10
8. Auburn 11-0 1107 12
9. Memphis 10-1 1040 11
10. Villanova 9-2 950 18
11. Michigan 9-3 889 14
12. Butler 11-1 853 17
13. Maryland 10-2 785 7
14. Michigan St. 9-3 775 15
15. San Diego St. 12-0 763 20
16. Virginia 9-2 595 9
17. Florida St. 10-2 583 19
18. Dayton 9-2 541 13
19. Kentucky 8-3 411 6
20. Penn St. 10-2 332 23
21. Washington 9-2 326 22
22. West Virginia 10-1 229 25
23. Texas Tech 8-3 178 24
24. Arizona 10-3 153 16
25. Iowa 9-3 125 -
Others receiving votes: Wichita St. 112, Colorado 79, Xavier 68, DePaul 54, Indiana 45, Liberty 40, Utah St. 36, Saint Mary's (Cal) 29, Marquette 28, Tennessee 24, N Iowa 23, Creighton 12, Purdue 11, Georgetown 9, Stanford 7, BYU 4, St. John's 4, Virginia Tech 3, Seton Hall 2, ETSU 1, Yale 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.