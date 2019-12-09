The new Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll is out, and Virginia dropped from No. 5 to No. 9 after suffering its first loss of the season last week.
Louisville remains No. 1.
Duke rose three spots to No. 7 after winning at Michigan State and at Virginia Tech.
North Carolina dropped 10 spots to No. 17 after an 0-2 week. Florida State fell four spots to No. 21.
San Diego State cracked the poll, and Xavier moved back into the Top 25.
Utah State and Washington fell out.
Here is the poll:
The Top Twenty Five
By The Associated Press
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Louisville (55);9-0;1591;1
2. Kansas (4);7-1;1486;2
3. Ohio St. (5);9-0;1464;6
4. Maryland;10-0;1428;3
5. Michigan;8-1;1286;4
6. Gonzaga;10-1;1235;9
7. Duke;9-1;1232;10
8. Kentucky;7-1;1170;8
9. Virginia;8-1;1060;5
10. Oregon;7-2;905;13
11. Baylor;7-1;872;18
12. Auburn;8-0;836;14
13. Memphis;8-1;756;15
14. Dayton;7-1;672;19
15. Arizona;9-1;654;12
16. Michigan St.;6-3;637;11
17. North Carolina;6-3;615;7
18. Butler;9-0;529;24
19. Tennessee;7-1;455;21
20. Villanova;7-2;285;23
21. Florida St.;8-2;253;17
22. Seton Hall;6-3;250;16
23. Xavier;9-1;216;—
24. Colorado;7-1;210;20
25. San Diego St.;10-0;197;—
Others receiving votes: Utah St. 160, Washington 144, Purdue 130, Indiana 13, Marquette 11, Liberty 9, Saint Mary's (Cal) 8, Texas 6, Florida 5, Penn St. 5, Georgetown 4, Richmond 3, West Virginia 3, LSU 2, DePaul 1, Duquesne 1, VCU 1.
